McLean County clerk pledges to seek greater accessibility, efficiency

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said she plans to continue making the office more accessible and efficient after being elected to another term.

Michael, a Republican, won reelection Tuesday night after defeating Democratic challenger Laura McBurney, according to unofficial results.

The tally as of about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday showed Michael in the lead by more than 12,000 votes, with 100% of precincts reporting for both McLean County and the Bloomington Election Commission.

"I was honored to be reelected," Michael said.

McBurney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Michael has served as county clerk since she was first elected to the position in 2010.

McBurney, a first-time candidate, said she was inspired to seek office by the political action committee Run For Something, which works to recruit Democratic candidates to run for public office.

During the campaign, Michael said her office had worked diligently to ensure election integrity. Under her leadership, she said, the office received no formal complaints about voter fraud or intimidation, and very few informal complaints.

"It's everyone's right to keep their eyes on us," Michael said ahead of the election.

McBurney had said her main goal was to make the voting process easier. She also said that, having worked in administration for more than a decade, she has a passion for recordkeeping.

Before the election, Michael said, "What we've achieved is running all of our divisions, effectively serving the public, quickly, friendly."

She added, "The priorities are just keeping every office running well, and well-staffed for the public."

Michael credited her staff for the office's success. She said they "always strive to look for better and more efficient ways to do things."