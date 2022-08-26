McLean County Board selects Heyworth teacher to fill open seat

BLOOMINGTON — Heyworth High School teacher and girls basketball coach Ryan Lawler was appointed to the fourth district of the McLean County Board during a special hearing on Friday.

Lawler, 29, a Democrat, will fill the remainder of the term — which ends in December — for board member Matt Coates, who resigned to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

During a special executive committee meeting ahead of the county board's vote, Lawler said he'd always wanted to run for public office.

"I am here to gain my own experience and forge my own identity politically," Lawler said.

Lawler added that it is a very polarizing time in the world, but he takes pride in hearing from various viewpoints in his classroom and trying to reach a consensus.

"I have a lot of very conservative students in my room, being from a small town, and I have a lot of very liberal students, and we try to find common ground," Lawler said. "And I think if I can find common ground with 18-year-olds who are very passionate and love to speak out, I'd like to think I can find common ground with adults as well."

Patrick Cortesi, chairman of the McLean County Democrats, said it is vital that voters in the fourth district have a voice as significant items come before the county board in the near future, including the appointment of a new state's attorney and budget negotiations.

"We trust Mr. Lawler to be that voice for the remainder of Matt Coates' term and we respect everyone on this board to approve him for this short-term vacancy," Cortesi said.

The fourth district covers the northwest portion of Bloomington-Normal. However, Lawler was not the first candidate the board considered to serve this area.

Earlier this month, the McLean County Board voted along party lines to reject the appointment of Democrat Krystle Able due to her stances on law enforcement. Able had said the decision was disappointing but not unexpected, and she intends to continue her campaign to run for election in November.

Able will challenge board member Jim Rogal and Republicans Steve Harsh and Jerry Klinker in the November general election.

Cortesi said the county Democrats trust that Able will be the fourth district's voice for the next two to four years.