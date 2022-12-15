 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

McLean County Board OKs zoning for Green Gables beer garden

  • 0
Green Gables - Exterior

This May 13, 2008, file photo shows Green Gables at Lake Bloomington. The restaurant was destroyed by fire on May 9. 

 LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — When Green Gables Restaurant is rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire in May, customers will be able to dine in an outdoor beer garden.

On Thursday, the McLean County Board accepted a special use permit request to allow the beer garden during its last meeting of 2022. The county staff also recommended the request be approved during a public hearing earlier this month.

The McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals already approved a pair of variances that would allow for the Lake Bloomington landmark's parking lot and porch to be within 40 feet of county roads bordering the property.

Had these requests not been approved, the owners had stated it would be difficult to rebuild the nearly century-old restaurant. But with the board's consent, the owners hope to break ground this spring.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the board also has renewed Green Gables' liquor licenses, which was needed to gain a license to operate video gambling machines.

"Things are moving along and they will do fine with construction," McIntyre said.

The beer garden will be 36 feet by 36 feet and within a fence. It will be accessible through the restaurant and will have an exit through a gate in the parking lot, according to county documents.

Since the fire, multiple fundraisers have been held to aid in the reconstruction of Green Gables.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News