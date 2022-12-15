McLean County Board OKs zoning for Green Gables beer garden

BLOOMINGTON — When Green Gables Restaurant is rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire in May, customers will be able to dine in an outdoor beer garden.

On Thursday, the McLean County Board accepted a special use permit request to allow the beer garden during its last meeting of 2022. The county staff also recommended the request be approved during a public hearing earlier this month.

The McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals already approved a pair of variances that would allow for the Lake Bloomington landmark's parking lot and porch to be within 40 feet of county roads bordering the property.

Had these requests not been approved, the owners had stated it would be difficult to rebuild the nearly century-old restaurant. But with the board's consent, the owners hope to break ground this spring.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the board also has renewed Green Gables' liquor licenses, which was needed to gain a license to operate video gambling machines.

"Things are moving along and they will do fine with construction," McIntyre said.

The beer garden will be 36 feet by 36 feet and within a fence. It will be accessible through the restaurant and will have an exit through a gate in the parking lot, according to county documents.

Since the fire, multiple fundraisers have been held to aid in the reconstruction of Green Gables.

