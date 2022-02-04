McLean County Board member Sharon Chung running for Illinois House seat

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Sharon Chung has entered the race for state representative in the 91st District, she announced Friday.
Chung, a Democrat, has served on the McLean County Board since she was elected in 2018. She is a professional classical musician and private instructor in Bloomington.
The newly drawn 91st House District includes McLean, Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria counties, stretching northwest of Bloomington-Normal to just south of Peoria.
Chung is expected to face Karla Bailey Smith in the June 28 primary.
Normal Town Council member Scott Preston, a Republican, also announced his bid for the 91st District last month.
Current House members representing the Bloomington-Normal area have already announced they are not seeking re-election.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is running for Illinois Secretary of State, while state Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, said he is retiring at the end of his term.
The general election is Nov. 6.
This story will be updated.
