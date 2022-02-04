 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County Board member Sharon Chung running for Illinois House seat

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Sharon Chung has entered the race for state representative in the 91st District, she announced Friday.

Chung, a Democrat, has served on the McLean County Board since she was elected in 2018. She is a professional classical musician and private instructor in Bloomington.

Sharon Chung

Chung

The newly drawn 91st House District includes McLean, Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria counties, stretching northwest of Bloomington-Normal to just south of Peoria.

Chung is expected to face Karla Bailey Smith in the June 28 primary.

Normal Town Council member Scott Preston, a Republican, also announced his bid for the 91st District last month.

Watch now: Normal councilman Scott Preston announces run for 91st District

Current House members representing the Bloomington-Normal area have already announced they are not seeking re-election.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is running for Illinois Secretary of State, while state Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, said he is retiring at the end of his term.

The general election is Nov. 6.

This story will be updated.

Snowfall tallies reached 12 inches in Bloomington, with parts of Decatur seeing up to 10.5 inches of powder.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A giant meteor explosion may have led to the demise of one of America's indigenous cultures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News