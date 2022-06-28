McLean County Board District 9 results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the results for McLean County Board District 9, which seats two members. The top two candidates from each party move on. According to unofficial totals, the winners are:
Republican primary:
- Susan Schafer: 1,078 votes, running unopposed.
Democratic primary:
- Natalie Roseman-Mendoza: 516 votes
- Brandy Elmore: 334 votes
Julie Hahn received 305 votes in the Democratic primary and will not advance to the general election.