McLean County Board District 8 results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the results for McLean County Board District 8, which seats two members. The top two candidates from each party will move on. According to unofficial totals, the winners are:
Republican primary
- Gary Stevens and Vicki Schultz ran as write-in candidates. There were 86 total write-in votes.
Democratic primary
- Lea Cline (incumbent): 533 votes
- Jeanne Biles: 494 votes
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
