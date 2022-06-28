 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

McLean County Board District 8 results

  • 0

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the results for McLean County Board District 8, which seats two members. The top two candidates from each party will move on. According to unofficial totals, the winners are: 

Republican primary

  • Gary Stevens and Vicki Schultz ran as write-in candidates. There were 86 total write-in votes. 

Democratic primary

  • Lea Cline (incumbent): 533 votes
  • Jeanne Biles: 494 votes

 

+2 
Gary Stevens

Stevens

 PROVIDED
+2 
Jeanne Biles

Biles

 PROVIDED
+2 
Lea Cline

Cline

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What to watch in today's primaries

What to watch in today's primaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week's stunning Supreme Court ru…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News