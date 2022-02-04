 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County Board District 6 candidates to be interviewed

BLOOMINGTON — Two candidates vying for the open seat on the McLean County Board will interview with the county’s executive committee Monday afternoon.

Beverly A. Bell and Derek M. Lough, each Democrats from Normal, have applied for the McLean County Board District 6 seat.

New McLean County Board district map

The McLean County Board district map adopted in November 2021 takes effect for the 2022 election and the remainder of the decade until maps are redrawn after the 2030 census.

The position opened at the end of last year when former board member Laurie Wollrab resigned.

District 6 covers the Illinois State University campus and about half of uptown Normal.

Lough, who submitted his application for the county board seat Nov. 19, is a second-year doctoral student in the School of Teaching and Learning at Illinois State University.

Derek Lough

Lough

Bell submitted her application for the position Jan. 31. She indicated that she is retired and that her family “has been active in the community for more than a century.

A photo of Bell was not immediately available.

This story may be updated.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

