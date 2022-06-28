 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County Board District 4 results

Matt Coates

Coates

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the results for McLean County Board District 4, which seats two members. Democratic candidate Matt Coates has suspended his campaign and resigned from the county board after being appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. The other three will move on to the general election. 

According to unofficial results, the votes are:

Democratic Primary

  • Matt Coates: 823 votes
  • Jim Rogal: 589 votes

Republican Primary

  • Steve Harsh: 952 votes
  • Jerry Klinkner: 772 votes
Jim Rogal

Rogal

Steve Harsh

Harsh

