McLean County Board District 2 results

Tyler Bahan

Bahan

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. No Democratic Party candidates filed for District 2, which seats two members. Republican incumbents William Friedrich and Jim Soeldner will move on to the general election.

Republican primary

  • William Friedrich (incumbent): 1,650 votes
  • Jim Soeldner (incumbent): 1,067 votes

Tyler Bahan received 726 votes and will not advance to the general election. 

William Friedrich

Friedrich
Jim Soeldner

Soeldner
