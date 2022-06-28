McLean County Board District 10 results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the results for McLean County Board District 10, which seats two members. Two candidates from each party may advance. Voters could vote for two candidates.
According to unofficial results, votes are:
Republican primary:
- Chuck Erickson (incumbent): 1,395 votes
- William Holditch: 815 votes
Democratic primary:
- Corey Beirne: 714 votes.
