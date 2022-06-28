McLean County Board District 1 results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the results for McLean County Board District 1, which seats two members. The top two candidates in each party will move on. According to unofficial totals, the winners are:
Republican primary:
- Adam Reeves: 2,318 votes
- Catherine Metsker (incumbent): 389 votes
Democratic primary:
- Marcia Beaman: 377 votes
- Janis Hollins: 374 votes
D. Jack Alkire
News Intern
Mid-thirties intern at the Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. US Navy veteran.
