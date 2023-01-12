McLean County Board authorizes Ameren energy program

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board agreed on Thursday to participate in an Ameren Illinois energy efficiency program that would require an audit of energy consumption in four county buildings.

The Smart Energy Design Assistance Center, which is operated by the University of Illinois, will conduct the audits and provide energy-saving recommendations on each building.

Applications for each building and a service agreement were reviewed by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

Audits will be performed on the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal; and the McLean County Health Department building, 200 W. Front St., the Law and Justice Center, 104 W. Front St., and the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., all in Bloomington.

Funding for the audits, which are estimated to cost about $7,500 apiece, will be provided by Ameren.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said there may be some short-term solutions through the use of LED and automatic lighting. However, she said she hopes the audits also will have long-term recommendations on infrastructure, such as roof, insulation or HVAC replacements.

The goal is to incorporate the audits' recommendations into the county's five-year plan.

"Separately and apart from the Ameren energy efficiency audit, we are doing a spatial study of the Government Center," Taylor said. "And that, I hope, in conjunction with the Ameren energy audit will provide us with areas where we can see more efficiency and have more of a collaborative approach to spacing."

The spatial study, which was authorized in August, aims to maximize the effective use of the McLean County Government Center, which is used both for City of Bloomington and county operations. A contract with Scharnett Associates Architects for $26,640 was approved to perform the study.

The energy efficiency program was approved without opposition as a part of Thursday's consent agenda.

The agreement with the University of Illinois Board of Trustees authorizing the audits will expire on Dec. 1.

