McLean County Board adds Coates, approves funding for rural water projects

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board members unanimously voted Thursday to accept the board chairman’s recommendation to appoint Matthew Coates to District 4.

The addition fills the county board’s seats for the first time this year except for one day last month when Beverly Bell was appointed to District 6. The board was full after Bell’s appointment, but former member Benjamin Webb resigned from District 4 the next day.

Coates, a Democrat and the director of communications for Bloomington Public School District 87, has filed for the District 4 seat for the June primary election.

He said his background and passion in social work and behavioral mental health brings expertise to the board. Coates will serve on the same committees Webb served on, which includes the justice committee.

"I'm excited to be on the justice committee because I've always considered myself a bridge builder between public safety and our community," Coates said. "I'm excited to build that relationship and see where we can have improvements, see where we can be more efficient, but also see where we can connect on just ultimately making things better."

McLean County Board District 4 covers portions of west and north Normal, including Heartland Community College. It represents about 17,380 people, according to the 2020 census.

Jim Rogal, a Democrat, is the other District 4 representative. He also has filed for his candidacy in the 2022 primary election.

No other candidates have filed for District 4 as of Thursday.

In other business, the McLean County Board approved up to $5 million in funding for the McLean County Mayors Association to divide among nine rural towns for water and drainage infrastructure improvements.

The roughly $4.1 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Spencer Johansen, Lexington mayor and chairman of the McLean County Mayors Association, said Lexington learned of a $450,000 upgrade to the inside its water tower following a state-mandated inspection.

The McLean County Mayors Association contacted the county board to request federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March 2021 as a COVID stimulus package.

“The problem we’re having is the infrastructure in these smaller communities are aging fast and we don’t have the finances to help pay for all that, and it’s a struggle for us,” Johansen told board members Thursday.

Johansen said earlier in the week that it’s not only the labor costs that are a struggle, “but the engineering fees are eating us up.”

“I think if we work together, the more these small communities grow, the better the economy is for McLean County. It’s better for everybody,” Johansen said.

Carlock Mayor Rhonda Baer said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has said that Carlock “probably” has the worst groundwater in the state.

Baer said the town has one sufficiently-working well “that we rely on for everything.”

“We need another well,” she said.

Carlock constructed a new water tower in the early 2000s and it added a new water treatment plant in 2014, both of which the town is still paying off loans for construction costs.

“Arsenic is our main problem; we also have ammonia. Those two things together are even tougher to combat. The water plant that was built still had struggles treating that water,” Baer said, noting the new water plant cost roughly $1.5 million, but the town has poured in additional thousands of dollars to enhance the water treatment.

A new well and water line is anticipated to cost around $600,000, Baer said.

Saybrook Mayor Danny Heustis said the town’s water tower has been leaking “pretty bad” for the last two years and the town has spent about $25,000 on patching it until it can receive funds for a new tower.

Saybrook has already spent about $100,000 on engineering plans for a new water tower. It presented those plans to the Illinois EPA and requested money from the agency in “2018 or 2019,” but Saybrook is “still at the bottom of their list,” Heustis said.

Engineers initially said the cost of a new water tower would be $1.5 million, but with increased prices in steel and other equipment, the new estimate is closer to $2 million, he said, “but anything will help.”

“I want to put up one of those golf ball ones on the tee,” Heustis said of a potential new water tower.

“Taking a regular loan, I don’t know if we’d be able to pay it back anytime in our lifetime,” Heustis said. “We’ve got 670 people is the population of Saybrook. We’ve got one Casey’s store. The bar closed, the restaurant closed. Basically, Casey’s is the only thing we’ve got for a tax income.”

