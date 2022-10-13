McLean County Board accepts 4 solar power facility requests

BLOOMINGTON — Construction could proceed on four different solar power-generating facilities after the McLean County Board renewed or approved special use requests for all four projects on Thursday.

All four items — three renewed special use requests and one new request — had been included in the board's consent agenda after receiving positive recommendations from the Zoning Board of Appeals during an Oct. 4 hearing.

Items on the consent agenda usually are approved without discussion, but board member Catherine Metsker requested to pull and amend each request.

During the zoning board meeting, Metsker said Amp Solar Development representatives agreed to post bond or cash escrow to pay for decommissioning the facilities at the end of their lives. But in order to maintain consistency with other renewable energy requests, she recommended that the escrow be changed to cash only.

"Since we already are requiring cash escrows for our wind turbines, I think it's only appropriate to use that same focus and have that consistency to protect our landowners in our county," Metsker said.

The first two renewals were for two-megawatt facilities: one in Bloomington Township just south of 925 North Road and one in Old Town Township immediately northwest of the intersection of 850 North Road extended and Interstate 74.

The solar arrays that would be constructed on each site would not exceed 12 feet in height.

Two single-family residences are in the agriculture district across 925 North Road but were not expected to be negatively impacted, according to the zoning board's findings of fact.

Both requests had been approved by the McLean County Board in 2018 but expired in 2020.

The third renewal was for a four-megawatt solar facility in Gridley Township northeast of the intersection of U.S. Route 24 and 2280 East Road. This request was approved in 2019 but expired in 2021.

The fourth project would be a five-megwatt facility in Bloomington Township immediately north of the intersection of Old Colonial Road and 1600 East Road.

Three single-family residences in the agriculture district south of the proposed solar farm also are not likely to be negatively impacted, according to the zoning board's findings.

All four amended special use requests were approved without opposition.