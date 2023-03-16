BLOOMINGTON — A new fee structure for farmers selling eggs, meats or other items that may require temperature control for safety at McLean County farmers markets was adopted by the County Board on Thursday.

In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law an amendment that would require farmers who sell food requiring temperature control to obtain a farmers market permit from each local health department that chooses to require one.

This would affect the sale of eggs, meat, poultry, dairy and frozen goods that are grown or produced on a licensed or permitted processing facility at farmers markets. The new law went into effect Jan. 1.

"It was a new statute that was put into effect and we had to add a section in the code to address that issue," McLean County Health Committee Chair Susan Schafer said.

The McLean County Board held a hearing in September to give the public the opportunity to comment on the creation of a McLean County farmers market permit. No public input was given during the hearing.

The two different permits will be a $75 farmers market egg permit, which is available to farmers selling only eggs, and a $175 farmers market combination permit, which is available to farmers offering any combination of temperature-controlled products.

Farmers selling eggs must produce a valid Illinois egg license issued by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The sale of meat products requires certification of inspection from the U.S. or Illinois departments of agriculture, and the sale of dairy products requires certification of inspection from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Permits will be valid for one calendar year with renewals due prior to beginning operation for the following year.

Only a farmer or farmer's employee as defined in the property tax code may apply for these permits.

The states producing the most fruits and vegetables States Producing the Most Fruits & Vegetables Fruits and veggies account for about a quarter of total production value of US crops Fruits and nuts account for about twice the economic value of veggies 10. Texas 9. New York 8. North Carolina 7. Michigan 6. Oregon 5. Georgia 4. Arizona 3. Florida 2. Washington 1. California