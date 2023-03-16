BLOOMINGTON — A new fee structure for farmers selling
eggs, meats or other items that may require temperature control for safety at McLean County farmers markets was adopted by the County Board on Thursday.
In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law an amendment that would require farmers who sell food requiring temperature control to obtain a farmers market permit from each local health department that chooses to require one.
This would affect the sale of eggs, meat, poultry, dairy and frozen goods that are grown or produced on a licensed or permitted processing facility at farmers markets. The new law went into effect Jan. 1.
"It was a new statute that was put into effect and we had to add a section in the code to address that issue," McLean County Health Committee Chair Susan Schafer said.
The McLean County Board held a hearing in September to give the public the opportunity to comment on the creation of a McLean County farmers market permit. No public input was given during the hearing.
The two different permits will be a $75 farmers market egg permit, which is available to farmers selling only eggs, and a $175 farmers market combination permit, which is available to farmers offering any combination of temperature-controlled products.
Farmers selling eggs must produce a valid Illinois egg license issued by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The sale of meat products requires certification of inspection from the U.S. or Illinois departments of agriculture, and the sale of dairy products requires certification of inspection from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Permits will be valid for one calendar year with renewals due prior to beginning operation for the following year.
Only a farmer or farmer's employee as defined in the property tax code may apply for these permits.
Sunday is first day of spring. But that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get your garden sprouting. Several vendors stocked tables with produce starters, food products and craft items Saturday at the Downtown Bloomington Indoor Farmers Market.
The states producing the most fruits and vegetables
States Producing the Most Fruits & Vegetables
Photo Credit: Jasmine Sahin / Shutterstock
Many sectors of the economy have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the sectors that has faced the greatest challenges in the U.S. is also one of the most critical: agriculture.
The early days and weeks of the pandemic were difficult for many agricultural businesses as shutdowns created
major disruptions for some of their primary customers. Much of the food service industry shut down overnight in March 2020, drastically scaling back one of the primary sales markets for farmers. In response, more agricultural producers shifted their focus to retail grocery and wholesalers. However, they paid a steep price in the form of lost products and new costs in labor and logistics to adapt to different distribution channels.
Since then, agriculture has faced many of the same
supply chain and labor challenges currently plaguing the rest of the economy. Supply chain breakdowns have meant that farms have been struggling to obtain supplies and equipment that they need and that it has become more difficult to transport their products to customers. Labor force participation remains below pre-pandemic levels, especially in low-wage occupations, which has contributed to a shortage of pickers and other agricultural workers. Because produce is perishable, these issues have caused millions of pounds of produce to go unharvested or spoil before reaching consumers.
These disruptions pose a problem for consumers, who may have less ability to access high-quality fresh food at a low price, but also for the economy at large. Fresh produce in the form of fruits, nuts, and vegetables represents nearly a quarter of the total production value of U.S. crops. These products are also part of a larger value chain in the food industry that includes food processing plants, distributors, restaurants and other food service businesses, and grocery. This means that challenges in growing, harvesting, and supplying fresh produce creates additional struggles downstream for other closely related businesses.
Shutterstock
Fruits and veggies account for about a quarter of total production value of US crops
These issues are also likely to affect what crops farms choose to grow and in what amounts. Because crops take time to raise, farmers essentially must make
decisions in the present based on predictions about what the market might look like months in advance. With continued uncertainty, agricultural producers may prefer to shift more of their focus to crops that have higher value to improve their margins. In general, tree nuts and fruits tend to have higher production value than vegetables.
Fruits and nuts account for about twice the economic value of veggies
The current state of the agricultural market also underscores the importance of domestic agricultural production. In recent years, the U.S. has been importing a large share of its fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, with imports totaling more than
$24 billion in 2019. But with ongoing supply chain challenges worldwide, production closer to home will be important in maintaining the supply of food.
These fruits and vegetables come from a relatively small number of states where agricultural production is highly concentrated. The leader among these states is California, which is responsible for nearly 70% of U.S. fruit and vegetable production by itself. California is joined by other Western states like Washington, Oregon, and Arizona among the leaders, along with highly agriculture-dependent states in the South and Midwest.
The data used in this analysis is from the USDA
. All data shown is for the year 2019, the most recent available covering both fruits and vegetables. To identify the states producing the most fruits and vegetables, researchers at Commodity.com calculated the total production value of both fruit and nut crops as well as vegetable crops, measured in dollars. Researchers also calculated what percentage of total U.S. fruit, nut, and vegetable production is accounted for by each state. Only states with available agricultural data from the USDA were included in the study.
Here are the states producing the most fruits and vegetables.
10. Texas
Photo Credit: Joe Belanger / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $348,246,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 0.82% Total fruit production: $163,350,000 Total vegetable production: $184,896,000
Shutterstock
9. New York
Photo Credit: redtbird02 / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $503,842,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.19% Total fruit production: $276,937,000 Total vegetable production: $226,905,000
Shutterstock
8. North Carolina
Photo Credit: samray / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $560,492,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.32% Total fruit production: $60,811,000 Total vegetable production: $499,681,000
Shutterstock
7. Michigan
Photo Credit: Luis-Fernandez / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $578,847,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.37% Total fruit production: $361,709,000 Total vegetable production: $217,138,000
Shutterstock
6. Oregon
Photo Credit: Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $650,912,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.54% Total fruit production: $456,326,000 Total vegetable production: $194,586,000
Shutterstock
5. Georgia
Photo Credit: Tonya Crawford / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $823,604,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.95% Total fruit production: $308,074,000 Total vegetable production: $515,530,000
Shutterstock
4. Arizona
Photo Credit: Charles T. Peden / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $1,825,539,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 4.31% Total fruit production: $197,188,000 Total vegetable production: $1,628,351,000
Shutterstock
3. Florida
Photo Credit: Aoshi VN / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $2,759,462,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 6.52% Total fruit production: $1,536,612,000 Total vegetable production: $1,222,850,000
Shutterstock
2. Washington
Photo Credit: Edmund Lowe Photography / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $3,396,600,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 8.02% Total fruit production: $3,033,860,000 Total vegetable production: $362,740,000
Shutterstock
1. California
Photo Credit: Lukasz Szwaj / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $29,181,329,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 68.94% Total fruit production: $21,437,185,000 Total vegetable production: $7,744,144,000
Shutterstock
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.