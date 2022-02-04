McLean County All Hazards Plan opens for public review next week

BLOOMINGTON — Coming up at 3 p.m. Wednesday is a virtual public forum on the McLean County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan.

A committee comprising 13 communities in McLean County, plus two school districts, Heartland Community College, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, six firefighting agencies and the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, has been collaborating on the proposal, which lists specific actions and projects to abate damages from severe weather and other hazardous events.

The complete outline of mitigation tasks will be published Feb. 9 on the McLean County Emergency Management Agency's webpage, along with a comment survey. The comment period will stay open for two weeks, through Feb. 23.

Those interested in attending the virtual meeting should call the county EMA office at 309-888-5020, or Andrea Bostwick-Campbell with the American Environmental Corp. at 217-585-9517 ext. 9. Interested parties can also email Bostwick-Campbell at abostwick@aecspfld.com.

McLean County EMA Acting Director Cathy Beck said Bostwick will explain at the Wednesday meeting the process the committee has gone through, and how community leaders provided input on the plan's draft. Bostwick will also review the projects being proposed.

"People will have an idea of what we're hoping to get approved, and where we have true mitigation projects," Beck said. "There are lots of things out there that can be done to improve things, but they're not mitigation by definition."

Beck said mayors, police and fire chiefs, public works officials, town clerks and county officials help develop the Illinois Capability Assessment and Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment every two years before updating their Emergency Operations Plan. Those leaders call on their experience, knowledge and training to determine the biggest risks to the county.

Bostwick spent a lot of time compiling data from those leaders, Beck said, which includes their requested mitigation actions. She added Bostwick's firm is experienced at getting the plans approved by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Pantagraph previously reported drafts of the plan included sewer projects in Normal and Bloomington.

One project that could be approved, Beck said, is the widening of culverts by roads prone to flooding, or increasing the number of drains or drain sizes by those same roads.

Another task would help communities and school districts hold events to provide printed materials and information on how to prepare for hazards. Beck said tips could include preparing emergency kits or having a backup sump pump on hand.

Beck's office also submitted requests for a backup system that actives severe weather sirens, plus a backup generator for the Emergency Operations Center.

The point of the plan is to "protect the county, our residents and our structures," Beck said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.