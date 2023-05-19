SPRINGFIELD — A bill expanding Central Illinois Regional Airport’s tax base from Bloomington-Normal city limits to encompass all of McLean County has taken flight from the legislature and will soon land on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

The Illinois Senate voted 37-18 Friday morning to greenlight the legislation, which passed the Illinois House earlier this week.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, would establish the Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority and dissolve all previously existing airport authorities within McLean County.

Instead of confining the airport’s tax base to the Twin Cities, it would expand it to cover the entire county. It also allows the airport authority to nearly double its tax rate in the future from 4 cents per $100 of assessed value to 7.5 cents. Airport officials, however, say they have no plans to increase the levy.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos will each get two appointments to the new seven-person airport board. The remaining three appointments will be made by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre.

To ensure rural representation, the legislation was amended to require that of the three county appointees, two have to be from communities with less than 5,000 residents and one from unincorporated McLean County.

The bill was supported by airport officials, the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal. It was opposed by several mayors of the county's rural communities and by the Illinois and McLean County farm bureaus.

CIRA Chairman Alan Sender told The Pantagraph earlier this week that the legislation is "a vital step in ensuring the long-term viability of CIRA."

While opponents said they appreciated changes to ensure representation outside of Bloomington-Normal, their position was unchanged since it will result in an increase in taxes on rural residents and farmers.

There were also concerns about the process, with some questioning the state legislature's involvement with an issue that could have been dealt with locally via a referendum.

"This seems to me to be just another example of this body trampling upon the rights of local people to exercise their own democratic abilities to be able to determine this," said state Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.

