McLean Co. gun safety advocates laud Pritzker's signing of semi-automatic weapons ban

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County advocates who have fought for gun violence prevention are celebrating a win after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation banning the sale and possession of semi-automatic firearms.

“No one law solves our gun violence problem in and of itself, but this omnibus bill … will save lives,” said Sarah Breeden, who served as legislative lead for the McLean County Moms Demand Action for the last four years. “That’s the main takeaway: It will save lives.”

The legislation, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, was in part driven by the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park last summer, in which seven people were killed.

The legislation bans several specific brands and types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. High-capacity magazines were also banned, drawing the line at 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns.

Those who already own the newly-banned weapons will have to register them with the Illinois State Police. The new law enables merchants to sell out of state or return current stock, and Illinois-based manufacturers can sell their wares outside Illinois or to law enforcement.

The legislation moved quickly through the statehouse this week with a 34-20 vote in the Senate and 68-41 vote in the House.

Pritzker signed the bill into law Tuesday night, calling it the “strongest and most effective gun violence legislation” they could pass.

“I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks,” Pritzker said.

Patrick Cortesi, chairman of the McLean County Democratic Party, said he and his party were thankful for the “strong leadership” of Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon, calling this legislation “an important first step in making our communities safer.”

“We’re just awful glad that we’re able to be in a position to make this happen. This is why elections are so important,” Cortesi said, adding his thanks for the “tireless hard work” of advocacy groups like Moms Demand Action.

Karla Bailey-Smith, a gun safety advocate, said she was pushed to advocacy after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary and pushed to run for office by the lack of local representation that showed interest in gun safety legislation.

“If you’re not happy with the people who are in places where decisions are being made, just like President Obama said — get a clipboard, get the signatures and get on the ballot. Make a difference that way,” she said. Bailey-Smith lost in the 2020 election to former state Rep. Keith Sommer and in the 2021 primary to Sharon Chung, who was sworn in Wednesday as representative for District 91.

Diane White, a co-leader of McLean County Moms Demand Action, said group leaders are “thrilled” and “delighted” to see this legislation pass, echoing the belief that it will save lives.

Groups like Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives have advocated for further gun legislation for several years, standing beside Pritzker in his efforts.

“(Pritzker) has been such a continued support for common sense gun laws,” White said, adding that they are thankful the ban takes effect immediately. “We are grateful for Gov. Pritzker; without him and his support, this would not have been possible.”

Members of Moms Demand Action have “put hours and hours and hours of work in — calling, canvassing, going to Springfield,” White said. “We’ve been at the forefront of advocating for this law.”

Breeden said this legislation is supported by data that has shown a significant increase in gun deaths since the federal Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act expired in 2004, which for 10 years prohibited the manufacture of certain semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines for civilian use.

“Understanding that this type of weapon is not about protecting oneself, not about hunting. ... This is about killing as many people as fast as possible,” she said of the semi-automatic firearms subject to the Illinois ban.

Bailey-Smith called the newly-banned firearms “weapons of mass murder and weapons of war.”

“There is no reason an ordinary citizen should own a weapon of war privately. Those are not for deer hunting,” she said. “... I have not heard one single argument for owning a weapon like that privately that made sense. These are weapons that are commonly used when many, many people are killed in a short amount of time.”

Breeden also noted the firearms restraining order element — commonly called the red flag law — was expanded with this legislation. The red flag law is a measure that allows relatives and police to seek a court-approved firearm restraining order to remove access to guns for people who could be a danger to themselves or others.

The time frame expanded from six months to 12 months, “to give more time for (the situation) to be addressed and resolved in such a way that the person is no longer a risk to themselves or others,” Breeden said.

“Of course, there’s due process. This isn’t about infringing on anyone’s Second Amendment rights,” she added.

Guns rights advocates and lawmakers have indicated this legislation will be taken to court, calling it an unconstitutional violation of the Second Amendment.

Cortesi said he trusts that the bill sponsors and state leaders “already thought of that before they wrote this bill … and they will see this thing through.”

With eight other states already with similar bans in place, “Any time they’ve been taken to court, those laws are still in place,” Breeden said. “As more and more states do this, I am hopeful and confident that we will reach a federal ban again.”

Moms Demand Action focuses on “gun violence prevention,” not gun control, and welcomes law-abiding gun owners as members, Breeden said.

“It’s easy to fall into ‘This is about two sides: gun control and gun rights.’ But there are layers to this,” Breeden said. “We can recognize gun rights at the same time as advocating for gun violence prevention.”

She said this legislation is just one step in preventing gun violence, as it can also be related to domestic violence and suicide.

“This is very much a ‘both and’ situation” that will not be solved with a single piece of legislation, Breeden said. “It’s about getting to the root causes and working to address the issues.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

States where gun sales have increased the most since 2011 States where gun sales have increased the most since 2011 #25. Texas #24. Missouri #23. Washington #22. Mississippi #21. Oklahoma #20. Vermont #19. Colorado #18. New Mexico #17. Tennessee #16. Wisconsin #15. South Carolina #14. Illinois #13. Georgia #12. Oregon #11. Idaho #10. Rhode Island #9. Ohio #8. Virginia #7. Arizona #6. Maryland #5. Alabama #4. Delaware #3. Florida #2. New Jersey #1. Washington DC