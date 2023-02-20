NORMAL — Residents and the Normal Town Council on Monday saw a proposal for what the Uptown South redevelopment could be.

Consultants from Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design presented their plan for a mix of environmentally sustainable, urban-style housing and businesses along with green spaces, road improvements and pedestrian pathways. Among the ideas for promoting sustainability and livability were restricting the use of natural gas service and narrowing Linden Street.

Douglas Farr, president of Farr Associates, noted the town's commitment to sustainability "put the town on the map in all kinds of venues across the country."

There also was discussion of how much the town would drive the project versus private developers.

Once called "Uptown 2.0," the 7.37-acre site is bounded by Linden Street to the east, Irving Street to the south, Constitution Trail to the west and the railroad tracks to the north.

It's future has been under consideration since 1999 as the historic downtown on the north side of the railroad tracks was redeveloped as uptown, he said. The Uptown South plans were updated again in 2015 to reflect market changes, he said.

The area would be connected to uptown by the planned $27.1 million underpass that would go under the tracks next to Uptown Station. It is set to go out for bid this spring with construction slated for the summer, officials have said.

The consultants did a market analysis that found the housing market in Normal is "very tight," Farr said, adding there also is demand for urban-style housing with multistory, multifamily buildings.

"Rivian's added 800 jobs during the year 2022," Farr said, referring to the Normal auto plant. "The population is growing, trends are good and student housing, if we wanted to go there, is also a further demand factor."

Along with parking lots, the area now has the former Amtrak passenger station, the former City Hall, the Wild Country building, the Access Dental & Orthodontics building and an apartment building. Possible buildings could include multistory buildings with ground-floor businesses and apartments above, and maybe a police station or a relocated Normal Public Library.

There also could be a three-story, 240-space parking deck along Linden Street.

A South Plaza across the tracks from Uptown Station and the Children's Discovery Museum would mirror Uptown Circle. Other open green spaces could include a northern triangle park connected to South Plaza, a parklet along Taylor Boulevard from Phoenix Avenue to Irving Street, a courtyard at the west end of Phoenix Avenue and a a paved extension of Irving Street that would serve as a pedestrian pathway extending Constitution Trail.

A proposal to move away from using natural gas in favor of electricity prompted Trustee Karyn Smith to ask about drilling down for thermal heating and cooling to cut electricity costs for heating and cooling. Farr said it could be done under the buildings and there still is room for it.

Trustee Stan Nord asked if the town could lose tenants such as restaurants by not allowing gas service.

Farr said it could limit the kind of cuisine a restaurant could offer or it could require them to use propane as a option. Restaurants likely would be steered toward uptown sites instead, he added.

"No one actually wants gas cooking in apartment units anymore," Farr said. "Both for health reasons (and) for insurance reasons. It's very hard to set an induction cooktop on fire, but one of the leading causes of fires in multifamily building is the cooktop."

Another issue was the extent of control the town would exercise in terms of zoning and design standards or outright ownership of properties.

Nord said he thinks the town could open up the lots to the public, allowing buyers to decide what they want to do with the land.

"That would be a concern of mine, not so much in the residential space but in the retail space. Now we're going to limit ourselves," Nord said. "Again, this is an idea: I'd like to see the free market come up with it because then they're on the hook for paying for it and finding users rather than the taxpayers."

"If (a) big anchor came in, then yes, the government should help push things along to get the development and all the pieces in place because we can play that piece, but just to build for the sake of building without business and anchors going in there is where I think we're missing the mark," Nord added.

Mayor Chris Koos said he agrees the market has changed dramatically over the years the project has been on the board but there is no telling what that market will be like three to five years own the road.

"You're absolutely correct to that the private sector is going to have to drive this in terms of usage, and this is a plan for a space," Koos said. "This isn't really dictating any specific use so the market will dictate that.

"The developer who builds these buildings will dictate what he or she thinks is the appropriate use that they can market," he added.

City Manager Pam Reece said the town has not had any preliminary discussions with any prospective developers but there were individuals in housing and other markets involved in the planning process.

"Everyone's kind of waiting for the plan today," Reece said. "They offered input and they're waiting to see this. It won't be until after council adopts the plan that we start to pick up and run full speed ahead."

Reece said after the meeting that there is no set date for the council to vote on the master plan but it will happen sometime in March.

