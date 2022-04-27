 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Macon County Republican Women to host eight state, local candidates

  • 0
Election / Vote

The Macon County Republican Women organization will host eight candidates for state and local office at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 3. 

The following candidates are scheduled to speak:

  • Aaron Del Mar, candidate for Lt. Governor with Gary Rabine
  • State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who is running for Illinois secretary of state
  • State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield
  • State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason
  • Fifth Appellate Court Judge Mike McHaney
  • Lisa Smith, candidate for the 96th state House district 
  • Preston Paulin, candidate for the 96th state House district
  • Jill Reedy, Macon-Piatt Regional Superintendent 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., in Decatur. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian ‘bomb shelter’ violinist raises money to help musician refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News