Lorenz to run for re-election to Normal council

NORMAL — Kathleen Lorenz announced her run for a third term on the Normal Town Council in next year's municipal elections.

"Soon I will begin preparing my petitions to get on the spring ballot," Lorenz said in a Facebook live video Thursday. "This will be a third term for me and I am enough of a sports fan to know that it's not always easy to three-peat."

"I will take nothing for granted when seeking this next term, and if anything I will be motivated to work even harder to earn your vote."

Lorenz, 57, wants to continue her tenure on the council for another four-year term. She will be seeking re-election on April 4, 2023.

Before being elected to the council, Lorenz served 10 years on the town's Planning Commission and four on its Zoning Board of Appeals. She also serves as executive director of Leadership Illinois, a nonprofit women's professional development organization, as well as community investment director at the United Way of McLean County.

"My work at United Way actually helps me to immerse myself daily into the issues beyond our town's borders," Lorenz said in the live video. "Issues like food access or homelessness or affordable housing and all of this knowledge I bring back to the conversation at the council which I think is very valuable."

Lorenz said during the video that there are couple of topics and projects that she wants to play a role in shaping these next four years, including the Uptown South Underpass project and "managing through the growth that our community is in right now."

Lorenz, a Normal native, is married to Joe Lorenz. They have two children, Steven, 26, and Kate, 24.

"I have thought long and hard about this decision and it boils down to three reasons," Lorenz said. "First, my heart is still in it, I have the time and I have the support from my family and wonderful friends."

Lorenz is the first candidate so far to announce she's seeking another term on the council. Councilmembers Stan Nord and Karyn Smith also have terms expiring in 2023.