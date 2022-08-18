 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lorenz to run for re-election to Normal council

  • 0
Kathleen Lorenz

Kathleen Lorenz

 TOWN OF NORMAL

NORMAL — Kathleen Lorenz announced her run for a third term on the Normal Town Council in next year's municipal elections.

"Soon I will begin preparing my petitions to get on the spring ballot," Lorenz said in a Facebook live video Thursday. "This will be a third term for me and I am enough of a sports fan to know that it's not always easy to three-peat."

"I will take nothing for granted when seeking this next term, and if anything I will be motivated to work even harder to earn your vote." 

Watch now: Excitement abounds as Bloomington District 87 returns to school

Lorenz, 57, wants to continue her tenure on the council for another four-year term. She will be seeking re-election on April 4, 2023.

Before being elected to the council, Lorenz served 10 years on the town's Planning Commission and four on its Zoning Board of Appeals. She also serves as executive director of Leadership Illinois, a nonprofit women's professional development organization, as well as community investment director at the United Way of McLean County. 

"My work at United Way actually helps me to immerse myself daily into the issues beyond our town's borders," Lorenz said in the live video. "Issues like food access or homelessness or affordable housing and all of this knowledge I bring back to the conversation at the council which I think is very valuable." 

Unit 5 to hold job fairs for teaching assistants

Lorenz said during the video that there are couple of topics and projects that she wants to play a role in shaping these next four years, including the Uptown South Underpass project and "managing through the growth that our community is in right now." 

Lorenz, a Normal native, is married to Joe Lorenz. They have two children, Steven, 26, and Kate, 24.

"I have thought long and hard about this decision and it boils down to three reasons," Lorenz said. "First, my heart is still in it, I have the time and I have the support from my family and wonderful friends." 

Lorenz is the first candidate so far to announce she's seeking another term on the council. Councilmembers Stan Nord and Karyn Smith also have terms expiring in 2023.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News