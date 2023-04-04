This story will be updated.

NORMAL — Normal Town Council incumbents Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith and challenger Andy Byars appeared to claim victory Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

Incumbent Stan Nord, often a dissenting voice on the council, lost the seat he won in 2019. "I hope the newly elected/re-elected council persons will remember the underrepresented members in our community," he wrote in a Facebook post. Challengers Karl Sila and Marc Tiritilli also conceded defeat Tuesday night.

Lorenz came in first place with 5,911 votes, or 21.9% of those cast, followed by Smith (5,085) and Byars (4,990).

Tiritilli placed fourth with 4,032 votes, followed by Nord (3,926) and Sila (2,992).

Lorenz, who will be serving her third term on council, said she looks forward to being more accessible to residents and listening to their concerns to help broaden engagement in the community.

"I feel like I do that pretty well, but there were times when there were certain neighborhoods that you hear a sense of sentiment that maybe they don't always feel as connected," Lorenz said. "I will look for ways to try to do more connection with residents from all different parts of town and I think another segment that I'd like to do more with is connecting with our businesses."

Lorenz said she looks forward to Byars' first term as a town trustee and felt the council can be more productive going forward.

"I know Andy pretty well; he's extremely sharp and he's going to be a fast learner and I think that he'll hit the ground running," she said.

Byars said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community and is excited about bringing a new generational perspective that will involve younger people in the political process of Normal.

"When I started this campaign four or five months ago, what I really believed in is telling the positive story of our community, running a positive campaign focused on the issues and also just trying to unite folks across the traditional political spectrum focused on this shared vision of trying to move Normal forward and continuing to grow as a community," Byars said.

Smith, who will serve a second term, said she hopes to bring balance to issues brought to the council and help the community reach a middle ground rather than be faced with ultimatums.

Smith also said she will continue to pull budget items from the council's agenda for residents seeking disclosure on certain matters, but she plans to send questions to the city manager rather than catching town staff by surprise.

"I'm happy to be returning because I still feel like there's a lot to be done," Smith said. "I know the staff will be doing a yeoman's task of oversight but keeping a personal eye on what is occurring and monitoring things that are staying on track."

Tiritilli could not immediately be reached for comment but posted on Facebook to thank his supporters.

"We are privileged to live within a system where everyone has a chance to be heard and the transfer of authority takes place smoothly," he wrote. "I hope you will join me in congratulating the winners of this election. Let us all work together to make Normal's future the best it can be."

Sila said he was disappointed in the outcome and felt that the council would be more likely to "rubber stamp" items with a 7-0 vote.

Nord had been an outspoken critic on the council, frequently bringing up issues of public disclosure and voicing his opinion against several other trustees including Mayor Koos.

Both Lorenz and Smith feel that Nord’s possible departure from the council will provide for a more efficient and productive environment.

"The citizens have very little input other than the ones that go out and vote," Sila said. "Thank you to all my supporters and donors who put up a good fight, but the good guys don't always win."

Byars, Lorenz and Smith will join Mayor Chris Koos and trustees Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy and Scott Preston on the town council.

The results are based on unofficial totals of all ballots received by Tuesday, including early voting, mail-in ballots and those ballots cast on Election Day. Mail-in ballots can be counted until April 18, as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said more than 2,000 mail-in ballots remained outstanding among county voters, though she expected only a few hundred were likely to be returned. She estimated that about 70% of those fell in Normal.

Watch now: 19 photos from the 7th Annual St. Jude Game Feed Organizers Mike O’Grady and Kevin Callis Honorable Don Knapp, State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, Honorable Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sandage, Charlie Knapp Craig and Lisa Kassabaum Sit N Bull owners Tim Kemp, Penny Berg Julie Hopper, Whitney and Levi Chesher George Wood, Honorable Scott Drazewski, Tom Krieger Rick Freed, Josie Bensko, Drew Morgan Sean and Katherine Murphy Frank Hoffman Packed house Supporting a good cause Larry and Krystal Martin, Ali and Nate Green Deb Freed, Drew Morgan, Josie Bensko, Liz Freed Lynn and Neil Finlen Greg Hunsaker, Greg and Jennie Eft Checking out auction items Lois Whitwood, Betty Scanlon Casi Johandes, DJ Rapp, Morgan Mallory Jon Sandage, Brian Knutson