 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Logan County seeks to adjust wind farm plans

  • 0

This story will be updated. 

LINCOLN — Logan County may yet receive four wind turbines previously struck from the proposed Pike Creek Wind Farm project as developers are given a new task: relocate them.

After hearing public comments and a quick explanation of the amended language, the Logan County Board voted 7-3 in favor of relocating the previously removed turbines. 

ConnectGen, a renewable energy development firm, proposed plans to Logan County that included dozens of wind turbines on the southwestern side of the county in three townships: Broadwell, Corwin and Hurlbut. 

However, the board voted last week to remove four turbines from Corwin Township along the southern edge of Salt Creek and east of Middletown. The apparent issue was the turbines' proximity to forested areas along Salt Creek. 

At a special meeting Wednesday night, several residents of Middletown and Corwin Township voiced concerns about losing the turbines for a variety of reasons, chief among these being tax revenue expected to result from the project. 

Wind farms across McLean County are generating power and cash.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News