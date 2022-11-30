Logan County seeks to adjust wind farm plans

This story will be updated.

LINCOLN — Logan County may yet receive four wind turbines previously struck from the proposed Pike Creek Wind Farm project as developers are given a new task: relocate them.

After hearing public comments and a quick explanation of the amended language, the Logan County Board voted 7-3 in favor of relocating the previously removed turbines.

ConnectGen, a renewable energy development firm, proposed plans to Logan County that included dozens of wind turbines on the southwestern side of the county in three townships: Broadwell, Corwin and Hurlbut.

However, the board voted last week to remove four turbines from Corwin Township along the southern edge of Salt Creek and east of Middletown. The apparent issue was the turbines' proximity to forested areas along Salt Creek.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, several residents of Middletown and Corwin Township voiced concerns about losing the turbines for a variety of reasons, chief among these being tax revenue expected to result from the project.