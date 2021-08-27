 Skip to main content
Listen now: Vaccine mandates, Sarah Bush Lincoln enacts internal disaster plan

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about new vaccine and mask mandates and a local hospital enacting its internal disaster plan in response to a surge of patients. 

richland masks 413 082621.JPG

Isaac Zuniga talks about new Illinois vaccine and mask rules issued Thursday. 

For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

'Nobody likes to wear a mask': Central Illinois reacts to renewed COVID restrictions.

Bloomington-Normal colleges prep for new COVID mandates.

Federal disaster declaration sought for Ford County flooding.

Sarah Bush Lincoln activates internal disaster plan due to patient surge.

Mom confronts Decatur board over teacher accused of assaulting her child.

Return of Eastern Illinois University Students brings a sense of normalcy.

Illinois’ super senior captains ‘trying to leave the jersey in a better place.’

Illinois state football surprises walk-ons with scholarships.

Mattoon police officer, boy bond over love for the job.

From state trooper to police chief, Jamal Simington named Bloomington’s next top cop.

Six-year-old boy among Decatur shooting victims, police say.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

