Listen now: How a 'white table' honors prisoners of war

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the rise in violent crimes in the city. Kelsey also gives a fun recap of the University of Illinois basketball season opener, which closed out with a win over Jackson State University.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

To read more about any of the stories mentioned visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com, and herald-review.com and check out subscription information to support #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

Senators seek Medal of Freedom for Edgar County native: Here’s why.

Bloomington council eyes tax levy for $22.8 million library project.

Decatur Public Library offers free access to legal advice.

Group takes action against food insecurity among Eastern Illinois students.

Barn raising at Richland provides new home to ag program.

Bloomington District 87 names three superintendent finalists.

Normal West junior Marnie Howard ready to dive into state meet.

Court declares Joshua Fairchild unfit to stand trial for one year.

Jamie Snow’s legal team to get thousands of police documents in coming weeks.

Strawn man brings white table tradition to Forrest American Legion.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sierra Henry Normal Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today