Listen now: Central Illinois schools adjust mask policy

Welcome back to another episode of "Long Story Short" podcast where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. 

On this week's episode reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer give quick updates on school's mask policies.

A crowd waits for the McLean County Unit 5 school board meeting to begin Wednesday, Feb. 9. Several people spoke against mask mandates and in favor of making masks optional in the wake of a ruling by a Sangamon County judge.

Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast

Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast

Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Our top five stories of 2021!

It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…

How did Biden do in his first year?

This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back o…

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

