Lexington voters pass sales tax referendum

LEXINGTON — New tax funds will help offset increasing power bills at Lexington's water and sewer plants.

According to unofficial results, Lexington voters approved, 511 to 370, a municipal sales tax increase from .5% to 1%.

Mayor Spencer Johansen said the power bills, which are through Ameren, have increased from about $20,000 last year to over $31,000 this year.

"Everybody is feeling the (increasing) power bills," Johansen said.

"I'm thankful that the citizens saw the need," he said.

Johansen said the town is also looking at installing solar panels at the water and sewer plants to help with energy costs in the future.