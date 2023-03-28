LEXINGTON — A new subdivision is coming to Lexington, bringing single-family and multi-family options to the McLean County community.
The Lexington City Council and Planning Commission approved a preliminary plan to develop the Century Oaks subdivision on the west side of town, Mayor Spencer Johansen told The Pantagraph.
“This new subdivision will open some much-needed housing opportunities for Lexington and the entire area,” Johansen wrote, in a prepared statement.
In the first phase of development, owner Carey Davis plans to add 11 single-family home lots, 30 lots for duplexes and an apartment building with 64 units. The second phase will add an additional 29 single-family homes, according to city documents.
The area for development, located south of the Dollar General, Subway and the BP gas station on PJ Heller Highway, spans 32.3 acres. City officials have spent “countless hours” working with Davis since he bought the property in June, Johansen said.
“We realized some time ago we needed housing, but it just took some time and the right people to make it happen,” he said.
In October, Johansen told The Pantagraph the city was in talks with property owners and developers to bring more housing options, including multi-family apartment complexes, to Lexington amid a shortage of available housing across the county.
He said Tuesday that Century Oaks will “fill our desire to attract new citizens and their families to be a part of our exciting future.”
Davis did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
Johansen said they hope to begin construction in the late spring or early summer this year.
