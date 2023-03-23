SPRINGFIELD — A bill aimed at clarifying Normal’s municipal classification, after a long-running legal dispute on the subject, is heading for the Illinois House floor.

The bill would codify results of a judge's ruling in the situation, said state Rep. Sharon Chung, a Bloomington Democrat who introduced the measure in February. It seeks to amend Illinois Municipal Code to add provisions for incorporated towns, allowing those municipalities to elect six trustees and a president.

On Thursday, the measure passed 5-3 in the Counties & Townships Committee. If passed in the House and Senate, the measure will exempt Normal from being required to elect a town supervisor, clerk, assessor and collector, as is done in villages.

The bill comes after McLean County Judge Mark Fellheimer ruled in January that the town clerk was not required to certify election petitions for candidates seeking offices — town collector, town supervisor and town clerk — that do not typically appear on the Normal ballot.

“All it is doing is clarifying language that is in the code, streamlining government (and) making sure that Normal is able to operate the way they always have,” Chung said. “We’re doing this to save taxpayer dollars because Normal, at great expense, had to go into court and defend these court cases.”

The bill was debated in committee after a lobbyist for Normal’s mayor approached Chung to ensure that law passed by the General Assembly aligned with the judicial interpretation, the state representative said.

“They asked me to do this and I said, being the representative that represents the town of Normal and Bloomington and the whole 91st District, ‘I would be more than happy to do this,’” Chung said. “I knew the time and resources that did go into defending these court cases.”

The litigation over the election petitions stemmed from a dispute that began last year over how to classify Normal’s form of government.

A group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal sought to place a referendum on the November ballot that could have changed the makeup of the Normal Town Council. The group wanted to divide the community into districts, similar to Bloomington’s ward-based system, rather than electing council members at large.

State law allows for such ballot measures in communities that are classified as villages. Supporters of the referendum maintained that Normal meets those standards, specifically arguing that an incorporated town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor. Conklin, Shoraga and Sila filed their nominating papers after Normal’s board of electors found, and a McLean County judge agreed, that the community is an incorporated town.

“The town, at great expense to taxpayers, went to defend these cases in court and so they are trying to prevent that from happening again,” said Chung, a member of the Counties & Townships Committee.

Normal Trustee Stan Nord, whose name was among the signatures of those petitioning for those offices excluded from the ballot, was in Springfield for the committee hearing Thursday. He said he had concerns about the measure moving forward at the state level, rather than in Normal.

“This should have been heard and deliberated in front of the voters in Normal,” he told Lee Enterprises. “Any representative has the ability to bring legislation forward, that I’m not questioning. What I’m questioning is this being brought forward on behalf of the town of Normal.”

The Pantagraph's Mateusz Janik and Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report.