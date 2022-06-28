LaHood wins Illinois 16th primary, no Democratic opponent in general

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, is anticipated to continue serving in Congress after winning the Republican primary in the 16th District, which saw no Democratic candidate in the primary.

The Associated Press called the race for LaHood around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Along with LaHood, three other candidates ran in the Republican primary: Walt Peters, Michael Rebresh and JoAnne Guillemette.

LaHood was not available for comment Tuesday night but released a statement after the race was called, thanking the voters and urging the GOP to "come together" to win a majority in Congress and oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"It’s clear that 16th District voters want a strong conservative voice and local advocate in Congress who will defend our Midwestern values. I look forward to the work ahead to earn the trust of 16th District voters in the general election this November," the statement said.

While Adam Kinzinger is the current IL-16 representative, the district LaHood will represent is very different due to redistricting. It covers parts of the Rockford, Peoria and Bloomington-Normal metro areas but avoids the urban cores of those cities, which are in the more competitive 17th District.

Kinzinger decided not to run for reelection in what is expected to be a safely Republican district.

In a Pantagraph questionnaire ahead of the primary, LaHood said his focuses if he won would include reducing government spending, passing economic polices that help small businesses and workers and support police.

He said he hopes for a Republican majority in Congress after the November midterms that would check President Joe Biden's administration. He also emphasized constituent services and his experience on the House Ways and Means and Intelligence committees.

LaHood has represented the 18th District since winning a special election in September 2015, after Aaron Schock resigned. The 18th District will become obsolete when the next Congress is seated because it was eliminated in redistricting after Illinois lost a House seat in the 2020 census.

LaHood's father, Ray LaHood, represented the 18th District from 1995 to 2009. Also a Republican, he went on to become transportation secretary during the first Obama administration.

Federal Elections Commission records show LaHood’s campaign committee spend $1.16 million on operating expenses between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 8, 2022. Another $677,000 was disbursed to other campaigns and charitable organizations, including to the congressional campaigns of Rodney Davis and Esther Joy-King.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

