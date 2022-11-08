LaHood wins 16th Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood will return to Congress, now representing Illinois’ newly drawn 16th Congressional District.

As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial results tabulated by Lee Enterprises showed LaHood ahead by more than 90,000 votes, with about 67.5% of the vote and around 90% of precincts reporting.

In a statement Tuesday night, LaHood thanked voters for their support, calling his win a "resounding victory."

"16th District voters made clear in this election that they want a conservative voice, focused on our communities, kitchen table issues, and representing their values in Congress," he said.

The district leans Republican. No Democrats ran in the primary, but Harvard City Councilwoman Lisa Haderlein was slated by the county Democratic parties after the primary to run against LaHood.

LaHood, son of former Congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, has represented parts of Central Illinois since 2015. He previously represented the 18th Congressional District, which was eliminated after the 2020 census. His new district stretches into the central, northern and western parts of the state, including Gibson City. Most of rural McLean County falls in the district.

In previous interviews with The Pantagraph, LaHood has said he intends to go into the next session focusing on economy. He also looks forward to working on a new farm bill, along with other agriculture-related issues such as trade and broadband access.

"Inflation, crime and energy challenges are harming working families and voters in Illinois," LaHood said.

LaHood won with around 70% of the vote in 2020.

This story will be updated.