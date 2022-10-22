LaHood, Haderlein face off for new Illinois 16th district

After an easy victory in the Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) now faces a Democrat in the general election in the 16th Congressional District. Lisa Haderlein was slated to the ballot after the primary.

Haderlein said she was inspired to run after voting in the primary and learning that the Republican winner would be unopposed in the general election.

“That’s just terrible because then we’re stuck,” she said.

She knew it would be a difficult campaign. The district was drawn to favor a Republican, and while Adam Kinzinger, the current representative for the 16th, is not running, LaHood has been in Congress since 2015 representing the 18th district.

The new 16th covers a broad part of rural northern and Central Illinois, including all or parts of 21 counties from Jo Daviess to Ford. The district excludes the urban cores of cities it touches, including Rockford, Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, which are in the 17th district.

About 55% of the new district is in the area LaHood represents, while the other 45% would be new to him if he were to win, he said. He has been traveling to meet current constituents and potential new ones.

Haderlein has also been spending time traveling the district. She moved to Peoria in 1990, where she worked for the county, and in 2001 moved to Harvard, where she leads a conservation nonprofit and is on the city council and library board.

In LaHood’s travels, he has seen several issues emerge as top of mind for the citizens he has met.

“Inflation and the economy is what I’m hearing a lot of from folks,” he said.

Issues around crime, border security and immigration, Ukraine and election integrity also come up, he said.

Agriculture is also a major focus for LaHood, including the new farm bill expected next year. The district is largely rural, with just a few towns of more than 15,000 people. It is important to have their perspectives considered when drafting the new farm bill, LaHood said.

LaHood said he also hopes to advocate for rural broadband and changes to trade to improve competitiveness and access for U.S. farmers.

“Trade is vitally important for our farmers,” he said.

He would also continue to look for community investment possibilities in the new district if elected. He has recently advocated for projects such as the expansion of the Mennonite College of Nursing simulation labs at Illinois State University.

Other issues LaHood hopes to focus on include addressing inflation, crime, energy independence and the war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion has contributed to rising energy costs, but it is not the top cause, he said.

“I think it’s the policies put in place by the Biden administration on energy policy that has led to the spike in energy costs,” he said.

Voting rights top Haderlein’s list of priorities. Free and fair elections set the U.S. apart as a democracy, and she said she is worried about states adding regulations, such as not being able to give water to people in line to vote.

“I think we’re in a frightening place,” she said.

Election integrity is another topic LaHood has been hearing from some residents in the 16th. He said he would not support a federal election law, but believes requiring an ID to vote is one move states should consider adopting. The changes in Georgia worked well during the primary, he said. The law has been controversial with Democrats and has led some companies to pull out of Georgia.

“Georgia is a great example of how you pass an election law that addresses some of the questions that have come up,” he said.

Abortion rights are Haderlein’s second highest priority, she said, including codifying something like Roe. Abortion should not vary state by state, she said.

“Women shouldn’t have to travel to other states to get a service,” she said.

She hopes to provide a Democratic alternative to LaHood for voters focused on issues such as abortion, marriage equality and access to contraceptives.

"I just feel so strongly that people need to have a choice," she said.

Haderlein knew she would be out-funded in the election campaign. LaHood ended September with $4.3 million on hand, having raised $3.6 million and spent $2.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, federal campaign filings show.

Haderlein has raised $18,000 total, and ended September with $10,500 on hand. Because she filed after the primary, October was her first quarterly report.

To get on the ballot after the primary, Haderlein had to be slated by the Democratic organizations in the district's counties. She filed with the state on July 25 and with the Federal Election Commission on Aug. 3.

The challenge somewhat drove her on, she said, as “impossible” is more of a word of encouragement for her than a reason not to do something. She knew from the start that she would have to run as slim a campaign as possible.

“This can’t be about the money,” she said.

Election day is Nov. 8, and early voting is now open. McLean County residents outside of Bloomington can find more information about early voting at mcleancountyil.gov/1226/Elections. For Bloomington residents, information can be found on the Bloomington Elections Commission website at bloomingtonelectionsil.gov.