Knapp to step down as McLean County state's attorney in September

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp will leave office Sept. 16 to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, which covers McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

Knapp has served as McLean County’s top prosecutor since he was appointed in 2018 to succeed Jason Chambers, who became a circuit judge. He then ran unopposed for the office in 2020.

In his letter of resignation, Knapp wrote that he received an order this week from the Illinois Supreme Court appointing him to the bench effective Sept. 16.

In the letter, which was read during Thursday's McLean County Board meeting, Knapp wrote that while he is excited to continue his service to the citizens of Central Illinois, his service as state's attorney has been the honor of a lifetime.

"The results achieved by the personnel in the office have truly been historic and unquestionably played a significant role in keeping the citizens of McLean County safe," Knapp wrote. "I have no doubt that the team remaining after my departure stands ready to continue the busy work that citizens of the county have come to expect and deserve."

Knapp, a former assistant county administrator, defeated 11th Circuit Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the GOP primary for the vacancy left by retiring Judge Paul Lawrence. Since no Democrats filed for the judge vacancy, Knapp will run unopposed in the November election.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the process to fill the remainder of Knapp's term as state's attorney, which runs through 2024, will begin early next month.

McIntyre said candidates must submit applications and resumes to the McLean County administrator's office by noon Sept. 7.

All eligible candidates will have an interview with McIntyre between Sept. 7 and 12 and an interview with the county's executive committee during its regular Sept. 12 meeting.

A recommendation from McIntyre then will be brought before the full county board for a vote during its Sept. 15 meeting.