BLOOMINGTON — Area women and law officials gathered Friday for a luncheon with keynote speaker and newly appointed Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White.

The event was organized by the Women in Leadership group of Rotary District 6490 as part of their 2023 Speaker Series at Rob Dob's Restaurant in Bloomington.

Rotary District 6490 Governor Julie Dobski said the series is all about women in leadership sharing their lives and challenges while offering advice to others for inspiration and guidance.

"That's what women want to know, that there are people that they can call and people they can talk to if they have other questions," Dobski said. "Rotary is about helping each other and mentoring each other, that's really what it's about."

Holder White, a Republican who lives in Sangamon County, shared stories of her childhood, being born and raised in Decatur with her two sisters and spending time in her mother's beauty parlor, Shade of Color Beauty Salon.

After graduating from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1993, Holder White said she served as an assistant state’s attorney for Macon County before going into private practice. In 2001, she became the first Black judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

"After my first sentencing hearing where I sentenced someone to prison, that was the topic of conversation in my mom's Sunday school class," Holder White said. "It's been a very interesting and beneficial journey for me."

In 2013, she was appointed to the Fourth District Appellate Court, becoming its first Black justice.

That same year, she was named “Woman of the Year” in a ceremony hosted by the Decatur YMCA and the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. She also has received the Joe Slaw Civil Rights Award from the Decatur branch of the NAACP.

"I wanted to be a lawyer, and my mom always gave the advice to us girls to bloom where you're planted," Holder White said. "Every position that I held, every opportunity that I had, I worked hard to bloom."

As for becoming a Supreme Court Justice, Holder White said she never planned on it, especially with the redistricting of Illinois, and Decatur being moved from the Fourth Judicial District to the Fifth in 2022.

Then one day, her office received a call from retired Justice Rita B. Garman to have lunch, and the two talked about Holder White taking the seat on the state's highest court.

"As far as I'm concerned, my entire career has been more about a calling versus a career," Holder White said. "It's something that I feel compelled to do."

Holder White then explained the state's judicial system in a presentation highlighting the three courts and giving insight into how cases reach the Supreme Court, including the SAFE-T Act — which will have a hearing Tuesday — and the recent gun ban legislation.

As for Rotary's speaker series, the Women in Leadership group will host another event April 14, with more details to come.

Past speaking series can be found online at www.womenrotary.com/speaker-series.

