Judge rules Normal districting referendum doesn't belong on ballot

NORMAL — A McLean County judge has upheld the decision of Normal's electoral board commission not to allow a referendum overhauling the town's form of government on November ballots.

The ruling was made over Zoom on Tuesday by Circuit Court Judge Scott Kording, who had heard extensive arguments in the case before a packed courtroom on Monday. The decision hinged on Kording's finding that the Town of Normal is an incorporated town and not a village, as petitioners in the case had argued.

"Although I would love for the citizens to be able to have their say on the ballot, that's my personal proclivity ... and my duty is to apply the law here, and I must do my duty even if I don't like the outcome," Kording said.

A group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal had sought, through petitions, to place a referendum on the ballot that would create a path to change the way council members are currently elected at large. Instead, the petitioners sought to divide the community into districts, meaning that voters would be represented by someone who lived in their area of town. About 2,200 signatures were collected.

But the Normal electoral board rejected the petition on Aug. 30, siding with Normal resident Patrick Dullard, who argued in an objection that the provision of state law allowing for such a referendum applies to villages. The board agreed that the Town of Normal does not fall under the legal definition of a village.

The petition backers, represented by attorney David Shestokas, challenged the board's ruling in circuit court, leading to Monday's hearing. Shestokas, a former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general, argued that the statues would apply to towns as well as villages because case law has found that the designations are synonymous.

He also argued that the Town of Normal is actually a village based on how it elects officers and city staff. By law, an incorporated town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor, he said.

"There's a simple syllogism," Shestokas said. "The statute says there's three types of municipalities; city, village and incorporated town. Statute indicates that incorporated towns must do this. Normal does not do that. Therefore they cannot be an incorporated town."

Kording said that although Normal fails to meet the requirements of an incorporated town, it would not mean that the town would abandon its form of government based on its conduct.

As far as the synonymous usage of "village" and "incorporated town," Kording said it was clear in the state's municipal code that the legislator who drafted it was using the both designations independently of each other and had an understanding of their differences.

"There are two schools of thought on how to address that, but typically speaking, courts are commanded to apply the language of a statute if it is unambiguous," he said. "Here the court finds that it is unambiguous. It's not confusing to understand what the words mean."

Todd Greenburg, counsel representing Dullard and others rejecting the referendum, said Normal leaders have never considered it a village, going so far back as the town charter in 1867.

Greenburg also said that former McLean County Circuit Court Judge Wayne Townley Jr. ruled on a similar matter in 1970. Townley found that Normal is a "special charter incorporated town" operating under the special charter of 1867, he said.

"The Town of Normal has never legally been considered a village," Greenburg said Monday. "I think on something of this magnitude, there has to be something showing that legally the citizens of the Town of Normal changed the corporate status from what was establish by the legislature on Feb. 25, 1867. There is not and it's (a) corporation; it's regulated by statute."

In the end, Kording said Greenburg made a sufficient argument.

While he does believe voters should be able to have a say in their form of government, Kording said that was not the point being made.

"Accordingly, after conducting its review and considering the arguments, the court finds that all three of the paths to relief articulated by the petitioner are blocked by the law as the court understands it," he said, "and the court finds that the Town of Normal, purposes of the Illinois Municipal Code is an incorporated town and remains an incorporated town at this time.

"And the court finds that the electoral board did not err in concluding that the referendum sought by the petitioner and her colleagues is not authorized by the municipal code and as a result cannot appear on the ballot for the municipality," he added.

He applauded the petitioners for their civic spirit and suggested that they might want to petition to change the form of government to a village, which would unquestionably place the question of districting on the ballot.

Shestokas had previously said that petition backers would appeal the case to the Fourth District Appellate Court if the circuit court did not rule in their favor.