Johnston announces re-election bid for McLean County Board

NORMAL — Elizabeth Johnston is hoping to return to the McLean County Board, announcing her re-election bid for District 5 on Monday.

Johnston, a Democrat and licensed clinical social worker, was elected to her first term on the board in November 2018.

In her re-election announcement, she said if elected for a second term, some of her priorities would include mental health services, accessibility regarding the county website, voter access, protecting local workers and “investing tax dollars for the benefit of all county residents.”

“It is my honor to serve District 5. After representing county constituents for the last three years, I’ve deepened my belief in collaboration and cooperation,” she said in her re-election announcement. “When we work together, we can better serve the people of McLean County. I’m running for re-election because there is still work to be done.”

During her first term, Johnston served on the health, property, transportation and land use committees and the legislative sub-committee. She was also appointed to the executive committee and vice chairwoman of the property committee.

District 5 includes areas on the east side of Normal and Bloomington Precinct 3.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

