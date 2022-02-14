 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Johnston announces re-election bid for McLean County Board

  • 0

Poll Shows That Just, 20% of Americans Have Faith , in the Country's Election System. ABC reports that American's faith in the election system remains shaken by the events of January 6, 2021. . A recent ABC/Ipsos poll found that only 20% of the public said they felt confident in the system, down from 37% in an ABC poll in the days following January 6. According to ABC, the lack of confidence crosses party lines with 30% of Democrats and just 13% of Republicans feeling confident in the country's ability to conduct an honest election. . 59% of Republicans polled expressed that they had little to no faith in the system. . The ABC/Ipsos poll asked participants to use one word to describe the events of January 6. . 68% of responses were critical descriptions, with the top five words used to describe the event being:, insurrection, treason, riot, chaos and disgust. . Among Republicans, the most frequently used responses were: , chaos, disgust, disgrace and crazy. . The eighth most frequent response was:, setup. . Widespread distrust in our electoral system overlays deep divisions over our democracy. Republicans lack confidence, in no small part, because of lies propagated by their leaders, William Howell, Professor of political science at the University of Chicago, via ABC. And Democrats lack confidence because of ongoing efforts of Republicans to politicize the administration of elections, William Howell, Professor of political science at the University of Chicago, via ABC. This is a bad equilibrium, William Howell, Professor of political science at the University of Chicago, via ABC

NORMAL — Elizabeth Johnston is hoping to return to the McLean County Board, announcing her re-election bid for District 5 on Monday.

Johnston, a Democrat and licensed clinical social worker, was elected to her first term on the board in November 2018.

In her re-election announcement, she said if elected for a second term, some of her priorities would include mental health services, accessibility regarding the county website, voter access, protecting local workers and “investing tax dollars for the benefit of all county residents.”

Elizabeth Johnston

Johnston

“It is my honor to serve District 5. After representing county constituents for the last three years, I’ve deepened my belief in collaboration and cooperation,” she said in her re-election announcement. “When we work together, we can better serve the people of McLean County. I’m running for re-election because there is still work to be done.”

During her first term, Johnston served on the health, property, transportation and land use committees and the legislative sub-committee. She was also appointed to the executive committee and vice chairwoman of the property committee.

District 5 includes areas on the east side of Normal and Bloomington Precinct 3.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Webb resigns from McLean County Board

Webb resigns from McLean County Board

McLean County Board member Benjamin Webb is resigning from the board effective Friday, board chairman John McIntyre announced Monday. Webb, a Democrat, has served in District 4 since 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

Marine scientists say this is the largest 'rogue wave' ever recorded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News