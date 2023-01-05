Interviews begin for associate judge seat assigned to Livingston County

BLOOMINGTON — The interview process to whittle down the 11 candidates vying for an open associate judge seat in the 11th Judicial Circuit began this week.

On Nov. 21, a notice of vacancy was posted for the seat occupied by Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Funk, who will be retiring effective March 1. Although the 11th Judicial Circuit covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties, the position will primarily be assigned to Livingston County.

Applications were accepted by the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts through Dec. 21. Eligible candidates must be a United States citizen who is licensed to practice law in Illinois and lives in the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Will Scanlon, trial court administrator for the 11th Judicial Circuit, said there are 11 candidates vying for the open seat.

"(Candidates) can still withdraw up until the 20th," Scanlon said.

The certified list of applicants is submitted for polling to the Illinois State Bar Association, and to the Illinois State Police and Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission for records checks.

Candidates were to make themselves available for interviews starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Following the interviews, the other judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit will vote on who should fill the vacancy.

Scanlon said this could happen at the end of January.

