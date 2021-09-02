In Bloomington, Davis and LaHood blast Biden for Afghanistan pullout

BLOOMINGTON — Three days after the last U.S. forces left Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war in the country, a pair of Central Illinois congressional leaders on Thursday sharply criticized the evacuation, with one warning that "a day of reckoning" is on the horizon for President Joe Biden's administration.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, at an unrelated event held Thursday by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, called for U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to resign because both have been "absolutely tone deaf" on the military pullout.

"I think it's an epic failure of leadership on what (President Joe) Biden and his team did in Afghanistan," LaHood said. "To me it seemed like a surrender to the Taliban and we just worked out the terms of the surrender."

Those terms included leaving the Taliban with $85 billion in military equipment, including 200 aircrafts, 75,000 vehicles, 600,000 weapons and other warfare technology, according to LaHood, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee.

"There will be a day of reckoning and people will be held accountable and I hope we don't lose any more lives," LaHood said, pointing to the deaths of 13 American soldiers and at least 169 Afghan civilians caused by a Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

"The Taliban are going to rub it in our noses on Sept. 11," LaHood warned. "I hate to say that, but they're going to make this an issue f you kicked us out 20 years ago, we're right back here now."

Those sentiments were largely shared by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who was also at the event Thursday and pushed for the United States military maintaining a small force of troops on the ground, saying it would bring stability to the region amid a larger phaseout.

"The execution of this plan will go down in American history as one of the worst presidential decisions ever made," Davis said. "And unfortunately I believe it's going to cost more American lives before it gets in place and that is a sad testament."

In 26-minute speech to the nation Tuesday night, Biden defended the military pullout, calling the extraction of more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from the country an "extraordinary success."

The president has been under harsh criticism from other Republicans over the evacuation, which ultimately left more than 100 Americans and thousands of other allies behind.

“To those asking for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask, ‘What is the vital national interest?’” Biden said on Tuesday. “I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.”

Davis following Thursday's event told reporters that it "makes my heart break" to think about how Afghans who questioned Taliban fighters and assisted Americans are still left in the country.

"I'm not going to let them drop it and move on," Davis said, responding to a question on whether he would continue to push the Biden administration to extract Americans from Afghanistan.

"One American stuck in Afghanistan who wants to come home is too many, let alone the hundreds that are there right now," Davis said.

LaHood, asked Thursday after the event by reporters whether his "day of reckoning" comment was a hedge toward impeachment, dismissed that move because if successful, it would result in Vice President Kamala Harris assuming the presidency.

"I think it's careful what you wish for on that," LaHood said. "I'm not sure that's going to get us into any better situation."

LaHood did reiterate his earlier call for Sullivan and Blinken to resign for their "failure of leadership."

The GOP congressman also said that House Republicans have asked for U.S. State Department intelligence documents to be preserved, to be used in a future oversight hearing on decisions surrounding the pullout.

"The mistakes that I believe were made, that people are held accountable," LaHood said. "We've got to make sure that this never happens again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

