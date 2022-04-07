Illinois lawmakers react to Jackson's confirmation

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois lawmakers celebrated the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Senators voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson, a 51 year-old appeals court judge with nine years experience on the federal bench. The confirmation came mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney.
Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee who led the nomination to confirmation, said it was a "great day for America" in a press conference after the vote.
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, meets with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 2.
SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
“We want to make our justice system look much more like America, and today we took a great stride forward in giving this judge, Kentaji Brown Jackson, her chance, a lifetime chance, to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” he continued.
Durbin described Jackson as an “extraordinary individual” who “checked every one of the boxes."
“She made the case that to be the first, you have to be the best,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., praised Jackson as "one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed" to the Supreme Court.
"Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country," Duckworth said. "With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves."
Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Senate made "long-overdue history" with Jackson's confirmation. "Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service," he tweeted shortly after the vote.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also voiced his support in a statement: "I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic confirmation to the United States Supreme Court. I am the proud father of a daughter who aspires to go to law school, and today, I was able to tell her that the sky truly is the limit."
He added, “Judge Jackson’s qualifications speak for themselves, and she will bring not only a wealth of experience and lifetime of public service, but also a needed fresh perspective as a Black woman and the first former public defender to serve on the Supreme Court. I look forward to the highest court in the land better reflecting the diversity of our great country.”
Several Illinois lawmakers were present during the first day of Jackson's hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee. State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and state Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, attended as Durbin's guests.
Stratton, Illinois' first Black lieutenant governor, previously told Lee Enterprises that it was "really an honor for me to meet her and to be in that room during that time."
On Thursday, she said she was "filled with joy" about Jackson's confirmation.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress," Stratton said in a statement. "She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all."
