Illinois extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates

BLOOMINGTON — People with expiring driver's licenses and ID cards are getting three extra months to renew them, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

The extension, which doesn't apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits, is effective through March 31, 2022, a press release from White's office stated.

White said in the release the additional time is needed while his office continues to deal with heavy customer volume created from the pandemic, through expanded online services and requiring appointments at driver services facilities.

The Bloomington's Driver Services facility, at 1510 W. Market St., began requiring appointments Thursday for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses and ID cards. People do not need an appointment for other services, such as renewing license plate stickers or applying for a vehicle title.

To schedule an online appointment, visit www.ilsos.gov; new appointments will become available daily.

The secretary of state reminded people in the release that remote driver's license and ID card renewals were expanded this fall by mailing notices to eligible customers. White's office estimated around 1 million people may avoid a visit to a facility with that action.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. Starting then, a REAL ID will be needed for air travel and entering certain secure federal facilities.

