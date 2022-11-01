Illinois announces second round of electric vehicle rebates

SPRINGFIELD — A second round of rebates for electric vehicles is open for applications, state officials announced Tuesday.

The rebate program, created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, offers Illinoisans a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle and a $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

The rebate application is available online at bit.ly/illinoisev. The application window opened Tuesday and closes Jan. 31.

Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program. Rented and leased vehicles are also ineligible.

To be eligible for the rebate, the purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time of the purchase and the time of the rebate issuance, and the vehicle must be purchased from a state-licensed dealer.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms. The purchaser must also own the vehicle for 12 consecutive months.

A rebate cannot be issued to those who were eligible for the previous EV rebate program and those who previously received an EV rebate.

John Kim, director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said the EPA has seen significant interest since the rebate program was first introduced in July, with more than 2,000 applications and more than $8.7 million issued.

“Electric vehicles represent the cleanest form of transportation available today, reducing volatile organic compounds and other greenhouse gases. We continue to encourage residents to take advantage of this rebate program, which also provides an environmental benefit for our state,” he said.

The state EPA will prioritize the review of applications from low-income purchasers whose income is less than 80% of the state median income and “award rebates to purchasers accordingly,” according to the agency’s announcement.