How should Normal use $10.8 million in COVID relief funds?

NORMAL — A new survey is asking residents to rank how to best spend the town's $10.8 million slice of American Rescue Plan dollars.

Local governments in Illinois are expected to get around $5.5 billion under the act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. Normal has already received half of the allocation, which the next portion to be paid in 2022.

"The town of Normal values feedback from residents and we want to hear from citizens how to prioritize these dollars," town spokeswoman Cathy Oloffson said in a statement. "The survey outlines several broad categories of how the monies can be used, and respondents are asked to rank the priority of the categories."

Funding through the American Rescue Plan is intended to help municipalities across the country boost COVID-19 recovery. The dollars must be allocated by 2024 and used by 2026.

A work session will be held in Normal later this year on how to use money based on needs in the community.

The survey lets participants prioritize "investment areas" on a low, medium, high, or "no" ranking. Open-ended questions also allow residents to state what they think are the biggest issues facing the town because of the pandemic.

It also includes demographic questions to ensure the town receives a sample that is representative of the community.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.