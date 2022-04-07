'Historic moment' of Jackson's confirmation celebrated in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday was celebrated in McLean County and Illinois as a historic moment — if one that many contended should have arrived long ago.

Senators voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson, securing the 51-year-old appeals court judge's place as the first Black female justice. The confirmation came mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes.

“Today is another historic moment in time for us,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP. “Something that my forefathers just couldn’t imagine but were praying for, something that my parents who are no longer here were hopeful could happen and then my kids can see that our tomorrows are different than our yesteryears.”

“Today is a day that we are going to relish in her confirmation. We’re going to smile and we’re going to jump for joy, but we do know that behind that grin, there’s much work. There is much work to do,” Foster said.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee who led the nomination to confirmation, said it was a "great day for America" in a press conference after the vote.

“We want to make our justice system look much more like America, and today we took a great stride forward in giving this judge, Kentaji Brown Jackson, her chance, a lifetime chance, to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” he continued.

Durbin described Jackson as an “extraordinary individual” who “checked every one of the boxes."

“She made the case that to be the first, you have to be the best,” he said.

'Won't be the last'

As the first African American judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, Judge Carla Barnes said she understands the overwhelming responsibility of being the first.

“And as I said so myself, she won’t be the last,” Barnes continued.

She also said she’s excited about the Supreme Court having another level of diversity. Barnes said that Jackson is extremely qualified as a Harvard Law School graduate and as prior criminal defense attorney, “which I am most proud of.”

“She showed an extreme amount of grace and temperament during her hearing, and I find her to be extremely dignified and a top pick,” Barnes said.

Foster, the local NAACP branch president, said Jackson’s confirmation “sends a strong signal of hope, possibility and empowerment.”

The local NAACP leaders said the entire organization is celebrating her confirmation and they don’t take this moment lightly, after years fighting and marching toward this moment.

“We work hard at this. This is nothing that has been given to us. Ketanji Brown Jackson, she earned every bit of this,” Foster said. “We as Black people are so pleased and honored and she (reached this high) even though everything she had done, there were still roadblocks and challenges put in her way. But she was able to overcome all of those things.”

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice-president of the local NAACP, said she also found the final Senate confirmation vote to be remarkable.

“We have one of the most qualified candidates ever, one of the most qualified nominees in the nation’s history, but yet you saw today that we did not have a vote of 100 to zero,” she said. “The fact that the vote landed at 53 to 47 still says a very strong message that we have yet work to do to make certain that we’re putting the right people in the right places and that we’re truly embracing the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”

Foster said she applauded the three Republicans who crossed the aisle to confirm Jackson, standing “to do the right thing.”

“To only have three cross the aisle? That’s disappointing and concerning that we’re still are at a point where we’re focusing on a party line versus the right line,” she said. “Ms. Ketanji Brown Jackson earned every bit of those votes, and yet still she did not get them.”

Foster said she believed Jackson would be fair as a Supreme Court justice, even though she was treated unfairly, and make sure to treat others as her abilities and experiences have shown.

Campbell-Jackson said having watched several Republican senators leave the chambers as Jackson’s confirmation was announced, “this was not the time to walk out.”

“Now it’s time to unite. If we are the United States of America then we need to be indicative of that,” she said.

Campbell-Jackson said she commended the judge for “remaining so focused and poised throughout that Senate hearing,” despite being brought to tears at moments.

“When she was crying, I think those were tears of battles overcome that we as African Americans often have to shed as we continue to try to shatter the concrete and the glass ceiling,” she said. “We know this also sends a powerful message to every beautiful African American male and female, students, young people who are striving for greatness. Because if they see it, they can believe it.”

'Professional diversity'

Thomas McClure, law professor and legal studies director at Illinois State University, said Jackson’s confirmation was not a big surprise, but it is a step in the right direction.

The professor said that’s because it was not a “purely partisan vote.” McClure said it was encouraging that there was support from both Republicans and Democrats.

“Judicial hearings have become a very divisive tool that appears to be used to promote support from the bases of various senators,” he said.

The ISU professor who practiced law for 28 years also pushed back against what he described as a media narrative that Supreme Court case outcomes won't change because one liberal justice is being replaced by another.

“I believe she’s going to make the court more liberal in the area of rights of criminal defendants,” McClure said, adding he predicted the court would move to the left after Jackson's confirmation.

He said Jackson will be more pro-criminal defendant because she appeared committed to the rule of law and “strictly construing what the Fourth Amendment is all about.”

McClure said he could see her joining with liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, plus moderate conservatives Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. Chief Justice John Roberts could be a possible joiner.

On a historical basis, he said, the diversity of this appointment exists not only on the basis of race, but also professional background. McClure said Jackson brings that to the court from her experience as a federal defender.

He said: “Typically, the court is made of government attorneys and prosecutors, and that professional diversity is good for the country.”

For retired Bloomington attorney Guy Fraker, Jackson’s confirmation to the bench made it “a great day in America.”

“It is the prerogative of the sitting president to choose qualified candidates for the Supreme Court,” said Fraker, adding that Jackson is highly qualified.

As a Republican, he said he was extremely proud of the three GOP senators who voted for her appointment and embarrassed that more from the party did not join them.

He said that issue before the Senate was to remove politics and base their vote on Jackson’s qualifications. That was also an opportunity, Fraker said, “for the Republicans to show that past Democratic behavior of a purely partisan nature is not appropriate.”

Lawmaker reaction

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., praised Jackson as "one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed" to the Supreme Court.

"Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country," Duckworth said. "With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves."

Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Senate made "long-overdue history" with Jackson's confirmation. "Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service," he tweeted shortly after the vote.

Several Illinois lawmakers were present during the first day of Jackson's hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee. State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and state Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, attended as Durbin's guests.

Stratton, Illinois' first Black lieutenant governor, previously told Lee Enterprises that it was "really an honor for me to meet her and to be in that room during that time."

On Thursday, she said she was "filled with joy" about Jackson's confirmation.

"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress," Stratton said in a statement. "She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Kelsey Watznauer City Editor