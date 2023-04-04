BLOOMINGTON — Early indications pointed to higher-than-usual turnout in McLean County for Tuesday's consolidated elections — but thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots could prevent the victors from being known right away.

“It’s been steady and busy, but not crazy busy,” said Kathy Michael, McLean County Clerk, mid-afternoon Tuesday. “You can see the interest in Normal and the Unit 5 district areas — they’re going to be a little higher than it was four years ago.”

Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the city’s polling places were seeing a steady stream of voters, too, after a large number of early voters came to cast their ballots Monday.

“People are getting out there and they’re voting,” he said Tuesday, noting they’d seen “a little more volume than I anticipated.”

Illinois consolidated elections, taking place in April of odd-numbered years, find voters throughout the state choosing leadership of cities and towns, school and community college districts, townships and other local units of government.

In McLean County, ballots included contested races for Bloomington City Council, Normal Town Council, the McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 school boards, and the board for Heartland Community College. A referendum that would allow Unit 5 to increase its education fund tax rate returned to the ballot for a second time after voters rejected it in November.

'Local elections matter'

Stationed at the Illinois State University Bone Student Center in her eighth year as an election judge, Celeste Brennan said she was grateful to see students showing up to the polls.

"I don't think people really pay attention to local elections, not as much as gubernatorial and presidential elections," Brennan said. "It changes with what's on the ballot.”

Among the students turning up at the polls was 20-year-old Cobi Blair, a sophomore who is treasurer of the ISU College Republicans. Blair, of Oreana, said the Normal Town Council race was what brought him to the polls.

"The more voices are heard and the more we can contribute — that is important," Blair said. "It's disappointing that many people think Congress and the president have all the power because issues at the local and state level matter, too. I hope to see more people come out."

He noted strong community interest in the Unit 5 referendum and said it was likely to bring out Normal voters.

Sue Randle, 59, an election judge at Journey Church in Normal, said there were more voters turning up than in recent consolidated elections.

"Turnout has been good for the local election, particularly for the referendum for Unit 5," Randle said. "People are realizing how important voting for local council members is and are paying attention."

Michael also noted the interest in the Normal Town Council, McLean County Unit 5 school board and Unit 5 tax referendum was likely to increase turnout in Normal, possibly bringing more than 20% of voters to cast their ballots in the town.

“We were planning for a little higher (turnout) because there are more contested races than usual,” she said, noting consolidated elections typically bring about 15% of voters to the polls, compared to about 60% for gubernatorial elections and 80% for presidential elections.

Rural areas could bring down the final turnout numbers, though, in areas outside of Unit 5 or with uncontested races. However, some contested school board races elsewhere in the county are drawing interest, too, Michael said.

At Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, longtime election coordinator Linda Foster, 62, said she had seen a steady flow of voters as of mid-morning Tuesday.

An election coordinator for 29 years, Foster said she has observed that voter turnout fluctuates based on the candidates and issues on the ballot.

"We are here so that people can vote and participate in the democratic process," said Foster, 62. "This is our civic duty. We have some folks who have been doing this for a short time and some for a long time, so the commitment is there. Whether the people are here or not, we are available until 7 p.m."

Jason Dolby, 45, said he always votes in local elections, and he has some helpful encouragement to do so: his wife, who is an election judge.

This year, a race of particular interest was the Bloomington City Council.

"(Voting) is a privilege and you should take advantage of it," Dolby said. "Local elections matter and they affect you. People should care because the voter turnout is locally so low."

Activity was slower at Heartland Community College, said election judge Wayne Dillow, who reported 258 voters had come through by noon. The polling place covers three precincts, representing roughly 3,000 voters, he said.

Normal voter, Carol Abbott, 63, said the Unit 5 referendum brought her to the polls. "They've raised taxes enough in this town," she said.

Mail-in, early voting up

Early voting numbers were a bit higher than in previous elections, said Michael and Stremlau, and the number of mail-in ballots has increased significantly.

“The vote-by-mail (ballots) are just amazingly high, and we expect it to continue to increase every year,” Michael said, adding that the community’s confidence in the mail-in system appears to have grown. “We feel really good about that, too, that the voters can mail in their ballots and know they’ll be counted.”

However, both election offices will be waiting on many ballots to arrive after Tuesday.

Michael said McLean County sent about 4,500 mail-in ballots to constituents and 2,824 have been returned. Stremlau said Bloomington sent about 6,000 and 3,100 have returned, “which is even higher than I expected.”

They don’t expect all the ballots — which had to be postmarked by Tuesday — to be returned, but “a couple hundred” could still be on their way, Michael said. With low voter turnout, mail-in ballots could affect the final outcome of the close races.

“Voting results will not be final final … until April 18,” Michael said.