BLOOMINGTON — Two bike/pedestrian path projects in McLean County will receive funding through a new state initiative.

Heyworth has been awarded $1.2 million for a path along U.S. 136, while the county has been awarded $2.7 million to expand the Route 66 path. The funding, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, will come through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, a press release from Pritzker's office said.

The Heyworth project will add a 6,000-foot shared-use path along U.S. 136 between Centennial Park and the main part of the town east of U.S. 51.

The county project will run along historic Route 66 from McLean to about 3/4 of a mile south of Funks Grove.

A total of $127.9 million in funding across 72 projects was announced Friday. The program is part of the governor's Rebuild Illinois project to address infrastructure needs around the state. The money comes from federal and state funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation. ITEP focuses on alternative transportation, especially bike and pedestrian travel.

Other Central Illinois projects to receive funding include $950,000 for a bridge in Fairview Park in Decatur, $150,00 for a trail in Mattoon, $1 million for a bridge on the Lincoln Prairie Trail in Pana, $2 million to replace sidewalks in Sullivan and $3 million for bike lanes in Shelbyville.

The next round of ITEP funding is expected to open for applications in late 2024, with awards being announced in 2025, the press release said.

Lee Enterprises' Valerie Wells contributed to this report.

