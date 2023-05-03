NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Political Science Club will host a forum from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.
The panel will include the chairs of the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties in McLean County.
An informal lunch will be served before the event at 1:30 p.m. Registration for the lunch and question submissions can be sent to forms.gle/w7mvNidf5AwNXANK8.
The event will take place in Room 2210 of the Astroth Community Education Center on the Normal campus at 1530 Millennium Blvd.
Contact hspence4@myheartland.edu for more information.
Heartland Community College Day of Service
HEARTLAND DAY OF SERVICE
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
