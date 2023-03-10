BLOOMINGTON — Increasing access to college level courses in high schools and expanding African American enrollment were some of the topics addressed Thursday by Heartland Community College board candidates.

The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and the Omicron Delta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Ic. hosted to forum for education and municipal candidates at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Bloomington.

Incumbents Mary Campbell and Cecelia Long were the only Heartland candidates present during the forum. Challenger David Selzer was not present.

"We know these candidates have plenty to say and we are just excited for them to be here and for you to be able to hear what they would like to share," said local NAACP President Linda Foster ahead of the forum.

The forum opened with a question about racism for all the candidates across the ballot. When asked if they would stand up to it, all of the candidates said yes, and each offers ideas for promoting diversity in the community.

As for the future of Heartland's role in continuing to provide college level courses to high school students, Campbell said there is a strong effort on the board to expand opportunities with all of the area high schools and to offer a pathway from receiving college credits to enrolling at Heartland.

"To bring them in, it's a win-win," Campbell said. "Students get college credit and parents save money because they don't have to pay for it. It runs through the school district."

Long said they have a lot of staff that do outreach in the high schools, and Heartland has provided 1,908 students with dual credit courses as of last year for a total of 11,670 dual credit hours.

"We also have done a lot to increase our minority student population on campus," Long said. "That's been something I've really been passionate about is extending outreach to areas that don't get enough outreach."

Long added that the college has been focusing a lot of its outreach on the west side of Bloomington and it has increased its minority student population to 30%. As of 2021, the college had 17% of minority students complete schooling and receive their certificates.

"Part of our conversation at the board is recruitment of minority faculty and recruitment of students of all sorts, and there's a lot of outreach," Campbell said. "When you think about what schools you want to go to and what programs you want to target and where you want to bring them in from, you have to put your emphasis where the students are."

Campbell also said the college has its Workforce Equity Initiative program that requires 60% of the students who participate in the program be people of color.

"It's a really big win for our community and for those students," Campbell said.

In her remarks at the beginning of the forum, Foster encouraged everyone who could to vote in the election.

“Voting is your right, voting is the right thing to do, and guess what, voting matters,” Foster said.

Early voting is open, with Election Day on April 4.

