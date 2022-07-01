GOP primary totals show 16.2-point difference between 105th District candidates

The results of the 105th District of the Illinois House primary election ended with a significant lead for Woodford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword Jr.
According to unofficial results, Tipsword of Metamora secured 5,616 votes, topping his opponents in the four-way Republican primary by 16.2 points.
Kyle Ham of Bloomington had 3,302 votes, Mike Kirkton of Gridley had 3,219 votes and Donald Ray Rients of Benson had 2,153 votes.
The newly drawn 105th District includes parts of Bureau, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Putnam, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
The Pantagraph’s initial report of the district’s vote totals and counties was incorrect.
