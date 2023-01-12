 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured breaking
GOVERNMENT
MOVING WITH THE TIMES

Giannoulias promises improved technology, efficiency in Bloomington DMV visit

Giannoulias promises improved technology, efficiency in Bloomington DMV visit

  • 0

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias talks about his role after Jesse White

BLOOMINGTON — In his first public appearance outside Springfield, newly inaugurated Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visited Bloomington's driver services facility Thursday.

Giannoulias, who succeeded Jesse White on Monday, visited the West Market Street facility to speak with staff and thank them for their hard work. 

Giannoulias described the staff at the Bloomington facility as hardworking, smart and driven, "but they're also excited about new technology themselves." 

Alexi Giannoulias 1 011223.JPG

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks with an unnamed customer during a visit on Thursday to the Bloomington Driver Services facility.

He said Illinois' drivers facilities lag behind those in other states across the U.S. in terms of efficiency and technological access, "but we're going to catch up." 

Some of the things Giannoulias plans to implement are digital IDs and driver's licenses, a "skip-the-line" program and possibly even driving simulators. 

"Seventy-five percent of our backlog at the driver services facilities are because we have to take people out on the road," he said. "There's a way we can eliminate that."

Alexi Giannoulias 2 011223.JPG

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks with employees during a visit on Thursday to the Bloomington Driver Services facility.

Giannoulias emphasized that his relationship to Illinois residents is a customer service one. 

"It is a retail operation, in our way of thinking about it," he said. "Just like any other customer service, we have to bring new technology in. We have to modernize. We have to move with the times.

Alexi Giannoulias 3 011223.JPG

Supervisor Miral Vyas speaks with Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on Thursday during a visit to the Bloomington Driver Services facility.

"The world has changed. The way that people order food from an app, the way that people shop. We need to make government reflect how the private sector has moved from a retail perspective."

Giannoulias said it his office's goal is "to make it as efficient and easy as possible for people to access government services." 

He said, "What it comes down to is, people don't want to wait in line, which is not surprising, and we feel strongly that modernization, new technology will help."

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias talks about future changes at Driver Services Facilites

Giannoulias won the secretary of state seat over former Rep. Dan Brady (R-105) in the general election. Eschewing partisan divide, Giannoulias reached out to Brady, of Bloomington, to serve on the transition team as the office moves over from Jesse White, who had held the seat for 24 years. 

"I think of it as public service," Giannoulias said. "I think it says a lot about Dan Brady that he would choose to (work with me). He's a friend."

Rep. Thomas Bennett to fill Jason Barickman's Senate seat

In closing, Giannoulias reiterated his goal to be more visible. 

"We're going to spend more time in Bloomington. I think it's representative of the whole state."

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands told to flee California floods and rainstorms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News