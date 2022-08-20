Garrett Scott remembered for contributions to Normal, chess community

NORMAL — While friends and community leaders are mourning the death of former Normal Town Councilman Garrett Scott, they say he left a legacy that will continue for years to come.

Scott, a speech pathologist at Bloomington District 87, served on the council for 23 years. A lifelong chess lover, he taught the game to thousands of children over decades and founded a tournament that was held every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for over 30 years.

He was also instrumental in the creation of Constitution Trail, a collaborative effort between Bloomington and Normal that faced some opposition at the time of its development.

"Garrett was the type of council member that didn't let the politics of the day really get in the way of his vision for the community, what he thought the community should be," Normal Mayor Chris Koos said last week, "and he would fight pretty hard on certain issues if he felt it was best for the community."

Scott died Aug. 8 at his home. He was 78. A memorial service is planned for later in the fall, according to his obituary.

Starting his tenure on the council in 1983, Scott was an early advocate for trail development, which was vital to the construction of the Constitution Trail, said former council member Jeff Fritzen.

"It seems so natural today, but it wasn't an easy concept to grasp back then with the idea of a linear park," Fritzen said. "His approach to things was collaborative and he was an educator, so his goal was to help us understand how this could work and what the benefits could be, even thought they were difficult to see."

The trail opened in 1989. Now spanning 37 miles, it is used by thousands of Twin Cities residents each year.

Scott never missed a meeting or made his mind up beforehand because he made sure to listen to what others had to say, Fritzen said.

"I always appreciated the time I served with Garrett because I knew that he was going to be very thorough in his consideration of things, and through his questioning he would provide me with a broader understanding of specific issue or matter," Fritzen said. "He was very open to hearing what everybody else had to say and not all of us are built that way."

Even when he thought he was done serving on the council in 1993, Scott was still brought back after then-councilman Kent Karraker ran for Normal mayor that same year, said former council member Sonja Reece.

"At that point Garrett thought he was going to have to take some coursework to continue to do his speech pathology work," Reece said. "Then we had a open seat on the council after Kent won and he immediately had to look for someone to fill his seat in the meantime.

"Garrett had discovered that he didn't have to take the classes so it was a bit serendipitous for all of us," Reece said.

Scott worked in multiple schools and grade levels at District 87, said Patsy Bowles, also a former speech pathologist for the district.

"He had a lot of experience in all the schools and in all the neighborhoods, and so a lot of people knew Garrett," said Bowles, who knew Scott when from they both completed graduate school at Illinois State University in 1970. "He just had a good sense of humor, knew what to do and enjoyed working with kids."

Speech pathology is a field that practices speech therapy and other issues involving sound production and articulation.

Bowles said she and Scott would work with kids on language development, syntax and word structure, vocabulary and sentence structure. But any time Scott wasn't working on speech pathology he was expressing his love for chess.

"He would talk about how he absolutely loved working with kids and chess," Bowles said. "Not only to play successfully, but he was into it for just having fun, and he felt as though chess did a lot for your mental state as well."

Scott would normally train and teach students how to play the game after school. He founded the annual Martin Luther King Scholastic Chess Tournament in 1988 to bring chess to the twin cities and highlight the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s memory, Bowles said.

In 1999, Scott became only the second chess coach in the nation with teams winning state titles at the primary, elementary, junior high and high school levels.

He told The Pantagraph at the time that the game appealed to him in part because it allows players to temporarily abandon life's anxieties. "All other thoughts go away," he said. He enjoyed passing along that love of the game to children and seeing them excel.

Scott's wife Sandra, who served on the McLean County Board and then as director of zoning, preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2009.

Surviving are his children, Garrett (Betsy Davis) Scott of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sarah (Andrew Cottonwood) Scott of Ellensburg, Washington, and one granddaughter, Lucy Scott. He is also survived by members of both the extended Scott and DeLannoy families.